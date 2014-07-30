Forgotten by Aria Baro

“When a person is forgotten, he or she turns into another layer and the layer becomes a part of the environment“

The Forgotten series was established this year. Presents people who became forgotten under the layers. Each photo represents other place and layer. An effect that was created for this photo shoot is not photoshop, but honest and true preparation before a photo shoot. Maria says, this photo shooting was very difficult for preparation, many assistants and the models. One model get ill after.

The author tried to reach out feelings of nostalgia, melancholy and loneliness, because human stayed alone with himself on the end. Maria loves the feeling of nostalgia and still do not know why exactly.

(BIO: Maria Svarbova, in the world of art photography called Aria Baró, was born in 1988 in Slovakia. She finished her university studies of conservation – restoration and archeology. She has dedicated to photography since 2010.

Earlier works of young and talented author, publishing under moniker Aria Baró are resembling a dream like reality with elements of surrealism and Art Nouveau. Her latest photographs focus on delivering a message and triggering feelings with focus on minimalism and purity.

She is a very distinctive photographer, who can present a vast porfolio of high quality. Maria has also won various prestigious awards and participated in valuable collaborations such as signing off contract with american Vogue. Her photos were also used as covers for multiple bestselling books of world-class authors. One of her works was selected to be a cover photo of prestigious photography magazine DODHO.

One of here latest successes is that one of her works was used as cover photo for Czech photography magazine FotoVideo. She also won gold medal of excellence in the biggest photography saloon (TRIERENBERG SUPER CIRCUIT) that tooks place in Austria. Maria will be having an exhibition in Paris in the Sakura gallery, which will be representing her in the entire France.) [Official Website]