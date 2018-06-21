Flow and Reflections by Florence Gallez

These 20 images are part of my Flow and Reflections series that offers delicate, at times dreamy, black-and-white scenes of a photographic journey through Russia, Cuba, Belgium, and the United States.

They were first presented in my debut exhibition in Moscow, Russia on March 13–15, 2015 ; and published in my eponymous first book photo-album in December 2017.

The images from Russia are the closest to my heart. I have been fascinated by Russia and its rich culture ever since I discovered Russian ballet as a child. The series spans my photographic beginnings in Moscow and a transitional period in Russian history. The subjects range from simple Moscow street scenes in the early 1990’s, to modern events unheard of in the Soviet era: ‘House’ dance classes and unabashed Moscow drag performances. I photographed the Cuba images and some of the New York ones as a student during world-renowned photojournalist Peter Turnley’s 2013 Havana, Cuba, and 2012 New York photography workshops.