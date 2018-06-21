The Wat Phra Kaew’s Guide Book by Artyt

My name is Artyt Lerdrakmongkol (Sun). I was born in 1980 and living in Bangkok, Thailand. I love to shoot analog street photography and also owns a film photography shop in Bangkok named ‘Husband and Wife Shop’

I have worked in Thai music industry since 1999–2012 before leaving to open my shop.I attended a workshop of Street Photo Thailand collective ( A famous street photography group in Thailand) and I taught myself after that for shooting street photography and researching its history.

In 2015, Me and my friend founded ‘Siam Street Nerds’ a blog for promoting street photography and diverse knowledge of photography; one year later, I became a member of Street Photo Thailand collective. My works have been shown in EyeEm Award 2016 (Germany), StreetFoto San Francisco International Street Photography Awards 2016 and 2017 (USA), and Winner 2nd place of Lensculture Street Photography Awards 2017.

This Project is about “Wat Phra Kaew”. Wat Phra Kaew is regarded as the most sacred buddhist temple in Thailand. Everyday, Wat Phra Kaew is full of tourists from around the world. So, I aim to present some story apart from its peaceful atmosphere. Tourists’ characters, postures, or actions are my main interests. Wat Phra Keaw is the 1st place of Bangkok tourist attraction. But seems like 90 percent of Thai people visit there just once or none. So, I would like to present what are the current happenings there; what do these tourists see and do, from my perspective.

I started this project since July 2016 until Late 2017 and have been visiting Wat Phra Kaew every week. I am interested in this project because in my childhood I lived in Bangkok’s old town near Wat Phra Kaew, but I recall that I went there only 1–2 times. So I just want to visit this place again. [Official Website]