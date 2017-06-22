The Convention

Jessica Dimmock, a New York City native, worked as a public school teacher in brooklyn before pursuing photography. Since graduating for the International Center of Photography, Jessica has won numerous international awards, including the Infinity Award for Photojournalist of the Year from the International Center of Photography (2014), the F Award for Concerned Photography, Magnum’s Inge Morath Award, the Juror’s Choice Award from The Santa Fe Center of Photography and The Marty Forscher Fellowship from Photo District News. For her video work she was awarded the Kodak Award for Best Cinematography at the Hampton’s International Film Festival.

In the fall of 2007 her first book, The Ninth Floor, was published in Italy and the USA by Contrasto. She had her first solo exhibition at Forma, The International Center of Photography in Milan the same year and since has been exhibited at museums and galleries such as the Centre Pompidou, Foam, The Photography Museum of Amsterdam; Kunsthaus, Dresden; Foley Gallery, Chelsea; Locuslux Gallery, Belgium, and Aperture, New York. She became a full member of VII Photo in 2011.

Jessica’s work has appeared publications such as Aperture, W, The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, The Sunday Times, The British Journal of Photography, Time, Grazia, and Photoicon and books such as A New American Photographic Dream, C International, American Photography 22 and This Day of Change.

Jessica began her video work by being commissioned for a video for Moby. Since then, she has filmed the award-winning feature film Without, which was nominated for a Gotham Award and won an Independent Spirit Award. She video for the UNFPA about child marriage was awarded first place at World Press Photo. She was a videographer on the HBO series The Weight of the Nation and Showtime’s Years of Living Dangerously. Her first documentary feature, Brick, is currently in production with executive producers Impact Partners and John Hoffman and has received support from Sundance, Chicken and Egg Pictures, and Arcus. Jessica was named one of the 25 New Faces of Film by Filmmaker Magazine . Jessica is currently based in Brooklyn and Los Angeles.