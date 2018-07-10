Female portraits by Marianna Jaszczuk

This is a collecion of images of women that I have had a pleasure to photograph. Female portraits has been a very special experience from the perspective of an artist, and a human being.

This project started long time ago, but I remember every single moment that I spent with all these women and I hope for more exeptional encounters like these. For me, as a photographer, each portrait session is a spiritual experience that enhances my perception of female nature. Each woman that I have a pleasure to portrait has a special place in my life.

My highest priority is to create a unique piece of art in order to show the reflection of the female mind and understand the relationship between the soul and the flesh in that particular moment of time. I choose black and white photography as a perfect form of a creative expression. I always want the final result to be disturbing, ambiguous, and leave space for interpretation. To achive the desired effects I search for optical illusions, beams of light and shadows, textures and movement. Women portrayed by me are majestic and dignified, captured having unsettling facial expressions.

About Marianna Jaszczuk

Marianna Jaszczuk, polish photographer and visual artist based in Madrid, Spain. Her artistic work stands out for the search for an aesthetic pleasure and satisfaction. Specializing in different fields of photography, Marianna is mainly interested in portraiture, fashion and landscape photography. She is a true lover of natural light, shadows, textures and details of different surfaces and materials. Art and photography are her real passion. She considers photography to be her preferred form of expression. She uses a lot of different techniques: traditional film photography, digital devices and more alternative rechniques such as solargraphy and cyanotype or mixing different techniques. [Official Website]