Road to Kona ; An Ironman Triathlon by Alessandro Annunziata

An Ironman Triathlon is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC), consisting of a 2.4-mile (3.86 km) swim, a 112-mile (180.25 km) bicycle ride and a marathon 26.22-mile (42.20 km) run, raced in that order and without a break.

It is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world.The name “Ironman Triathlon” is also associated with the original Ironman triathlon which is now the Ironman World Championship. Held in Kailua-Kona, the world championship has been held annually in Hawaii since 1978 [Wikipedia]. When I was engaged as photographer for IRONMAN Italy, suddenly my aim has been to shoot not just the race, or the athletes, or the athletic gesture, or the winner and the looser. I tried to find the atmosphere, the concentration, the respect, the determination, to look for what passes through the mind of a person to challenge himself in a so hard competition.