 
 

ConceptEuropeFaith by Francis Meslet

Face to FAITH Decades went by before I felt the need to enter a church again. Not that I have any bad memories of them, in fact my memories were pretty good and could be summed up in interminable laughter between friends during the Sunday mass under the red nose of the priest who had placed us there to keep an equally red eye on us.
75311 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 08

DEADLINE: FRIDAY, MAY 31, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Face to FAITH Decades went by before I felt the need to enter a church again. Not that I have any bad memories of them, in fact my memories were pretty good and could be summed up in interminable laughter between friends during the Sunday mass under the red nose of the priest who had placed us there to keep an equally red eye on us.

Once the service was over, we used to sneak off without a word to escape a second, rather less amusing sermon. I also have a memory of the 30 cts my mother used to give me for the collection which stayed in my pocket every Sunday to save up for the 3.50 Francs to buy a toy “Matchbox” car at the local tobacconists’ on the road to the house. It makes me sad but also gives me a wry smile that over the years I regularly measured my faith by admiring the little collection of cars I built up over the years. Enough to fill the entire drawer of a chest of drawers. Today it is with a free spirit and without any constraints that I enter by the door or window of an abandoned church to admire the light and take some pictures. I sometimes feel guilty but only when I think to myself that I probably was not the only child to keep the collection money to buy a toy given the state the church is in now. [Official Website]

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

Faith | Francis Meslet
Faith | Francis Meslet

 



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Aoling Festival : Beholding the Konyak Tradition by Tania Chatterjee
next
Bhutan by Richard Murai
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/klpa.jpg

KLPA are proud to launch our 2019 Call with two categories for submission available to photographers of all levels around the globe.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Three Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

AmericaConceptFeaturedThree Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

Vegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

AsiaFeaturedStoryVegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

Ghost by Naoual Peleau

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedGhost by Naoual Peleau

O-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

EuropeFeaturedStoryO-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

Edelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

EuropeFeaturedStoryEdelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

Scotland & The Environment by Gavin Smart

ConceptEuropeFeaturedScotland & The Environment by Gavin Smart

Berlin bhf. by Anna Tihanyi

ConceptEuropeFeaturedBerlin bhf. by Anna Tihanyi

Trump-Kim craze by Biel Calderon

EuropeFeaturedStoryTrump-Kim craze by Biel Calderon

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | MARCH 2019 | MASSIMILIANO BALO | ELLIE DAVIES | ERIC T.KUNSMAN | MARYAM FIRUZI | ANDREA TORREI | SEUNGGU KIM