 
 

AmericaB&WStoryBhutan by Richard Murai

As light moves, shadows shift and practitioners of an ancient faith pray, reflect and persevere amidst exquisite symbols and iconography.
74013 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 08

DEADLINE: FRIDAY, MAY 31, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

As light moves, shadows shift and practitioners of an ancient faith pray, reflect and persevere amidst exquisite symbols and iconography.

These images were created during several visits to Bhutan and represent an ongoing voyage of discovery and creative exploration. The temple complexes known as dzongs are historically and architecturally significant, visually rich, and radiate power and mystery but first and foremost, they serve as vital and revered centers of pilgrimage, prayer and meditation. The timeworn surfaces of wood, stone, metal and cloth provide temporal constancy and ancestral connections for generations of devotees and a lush visual landscape for the visitor.

I respond to the quiet textural nuances of light, the movement of the wind, the subtle ancient iconography, or the fluid motion of choreographed dancers. These elements weave a rich and immersive experience for me, and an essential religious and cultural context for the viewer. Picture making provides a reason to explore distant environs and to absorb the culture and engage with its people, while the final photographs are reaffirmations of these experiences and of its people seeking to reconcile ancient traditions with conflicting modern values.

About Richard Murai

After thirty-five years teaching photography in California’s Central Valley, Richard Murai now lives in Monterey, California, and continues to passionately pursue his artmaking. His ongoing fascination with world religion and culture has generated repeated visits to sacred sites within Asia, Europe, India, the Middle East, Russia, and South America.

Richard’s work has been exhibited widely, has garnered awards from All About Photo, Center for Photographic Art, Spider Awards and Travel Photographer of the Year, and have been featured in respected publications including B&W Magazine, Silver Shots International, Shots, Photographer’s Forum and multiple issues of Lenswork print and special editions. His photographs are included in private and corporate collections and are represented by the Weston Gallery, Carmel, CA. He shares his passion for photography and world travel via his overseas workshops. [Official Website]

Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai

Bhutan | Richard Murai
Bhutan | Richard Murai



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Faith by Francis Meslet
next
Alice de Kruijs ; Do you hear me?
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/klpa.jpg

KLPA are proud to launch our 2019 Call with two categories for submission available to photographers of all levels around the globe.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Three Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

AmericaConceptFeaturedThree Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

Vegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

AsiaFeaturedStoryVegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

Ghost by Naoual Peleau

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedGhost by Naoual Peleau

O-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

EuropeFeaturedStoryO-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

Edelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

EuropeFeaturedStoryEdelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

Scotland & The Environment by Gavin Smart

ConceptEuropeFeaturedScotland & The Environment by Gavin Smart

Berlin bhf. by Anna Tihanyi

ConceptEuropeFeaturedBerlin bhf. by Anna Tihanyi

Trump-Kim craze by Biel Calderon

EuropeFeaturedStoryTrump-Kim craze by Biel Calderon

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | MARCH 2019 | MASSIMILIANO BALO | ELLIE DAVIES | ERIC T.KUNSMAN | MARYAM FIRUZI | ANDREA TORREI | SEUNGGU KIM