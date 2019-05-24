Different harvest festivals are celebrated differently in various parts of India. The Aoling festival is the annual ‘Spring Festival’ of tattooed head hunters belonging to the Konyak tribe of Nagaland.

The celebration of the Aoling festival is spread across first week of April every year in different villages of Mon district. The festival marks the end of the sowing season. This is a time for jubilation; everyone dresses in their traditional colourful costumes, ornaments and headgears along with weapons. Although the glorious age of head hunting of Konyak is a past now, these festivals are still is a way to showcase their days of gun power and hunting. Extravagant dances are performed with songs of Konyak tribal folklore, gigantic feasts consisting of ethnic cuisines are held, along with the local rice beer. Aoling is all about enjoyment, dance, music and food. By the end, you will be overwhelmed by the tribal hospitality and that headhunter’s zest.

About Tania Chatterjee

Tania Chatterjee is an eminent photo artist from the city of joy Kolkata, India. She is practicing photography since last 7 years winning many awards and accolades. Presently she is the Co-Founder and Mentor of a photography organization named FOTORBIT (www.fotorbit.com). Her niche subjects of photography are people, culture, travel, and documentation.

Her works have been exhibited in almost all major cities in India and near about 30 counties. Her photographs have been published by several national and international agencies. Winner of “Being a Girl” Travelling Photo Contest, 2016 supported by Govt. of India Initiative “BetiBachaoBetiPadhao”, UNFPA India, UN Women India, National Foundation for India and many more. Recently she has won West Bengal Government Information and Cultural Department’s State Level Photography award (2016-17) and nomination award from prestigious The Humanity Photo Awards, 2017( HPA) supported by UNESCO.

She has been appointed as a jury member in different national and international photography contests. For her photographic achievements, she has bagged distinctions like EFIP (Excellence FIP) from Federation of Indian Photography and EFIAP (Excellence FIAP) from FédérationInternationale de l’ArtPhotographique (France) Recognized by UNESCO. [Official Website]