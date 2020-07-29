In South Africa, the market for trading exotic pets, either legally or illegally, is big. It all looks so nice and cool, having an exotic animal as your pet, and inspired by stories about the ‘real Tarzan’ and the ‘lion whisperer’, a lot of people want to be the next exotic animal whisperer.

But once they have one and they have found out what they need to do to take good care of it, and the money it costs, it is suddenly not so cute anymore and rather a lot of work. It poses a lot of threats as well; not only to the wellbeing of the animal itself, but what if it escapes, and what will its presence do to the natural environment and the South African species? Those things most exotic pet owners have not considered before buying an exotic animal.

An exotic animal is a species that is not an indigenous species in South Africa. This means that an exotic animal has been imported (with or without the requisite permits) into the country and is either being kept in a captive situation or has been released. One of the reasons why the exotic pet trade is so big in South Africa is because it is fairly easy to get exotic animals in the country and to sell them to the buyers. Although initiatives and regulations have been launched over the recent years to strengthen compliance and enforcement of legislation to protect animals, wildlife and indigenous species, about 90% of exotic pet owners still don’t have a permit for their animals.

The permits for exotic animals are issued by authorities when people can prove that they have the means to take good care of the exotic animals in terms of space, funds and environment. The environment needs to be safe for both the animal and its surroundings. The permit further provides a manual how to take care of them and what actions to take in specific situations (e.g. should the animal escape).

For some animals permits aren’t even required, even though the animals are seen as exotic, such as the weeper capuchin and other monkey species. The capturing of monkeys is not prohibited in South Africa and therefore, monkeys are one of the most common exotic animals that are used as pets in the country. Baby monkeys are of course very cute, but when they grow up, they can become quite a handful and can tear a living room apart without much effort. They are also vulnerable to diseases, especially when owners don’t know how to take care of them. This then soon becomes a problem for the animals, the owners and the surroundings, especially when being ‘released’.

For this documentary, ‘Exotic Companions’, I have met with owners of exotic pets, conservatories and veterinarians of exotic animals to highlight the trade of exotic pets in South Africa, to show what it entails to have an exotic pet and what the consequences are for the animals, the owners and the environment. With this series I want to look beyond the cuteness and excitement of owning an exotic animals and show what the impact is of capturing exotic animals as pets. Especially in these strange times with the Covid-19 crisis we are experiencing now, it is important to understand and re-balance the relationship between man, animals and nature.

About Frank Trimbos

I focus on human interest documentaries and stories that are worth telling the world. An eye for detail and telling the story behind the observations play an essential role in this. In 2007 I started my professional career as documentary photographer at The Parool in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. I am currently based in Johannesburg, South Africa, where I’m working for various photo agencies and making independent photo series. Since I live in South Africa, I don’t have a shortage of topics for new series. Currently Africa is in motion, and the responses to this motion is determent for the direction the continent will take. This has a major impact on people’s lifestyles and how they view life and how they interact. This impact is both visible and tangible and manifests itself in various ways, which I want to capture with my photo series. [Official Website]