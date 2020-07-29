 
 

AmericaCityWashington Square Park by Jay Patel

One summer afternoon I walked through a park full of young people. It took me a few visits to observe and absorb the energy around me.
56010 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #14

DEADLINE: MONDAY, AUGUST 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

She put her strawberry lip gloss on

And a sticky sweet smile on her face

He took an afternoon nap next to the fountain 

And woke up to the melody of piano man

One summer afternoon I walked through a park full of young people. It took me a few visits to observe and absorb the energy around me.

I would spend days talking to strangers in the park. I never knew Newyorkers had so much time that they can stop and talk to strangers at such length. That place was magnetic. At the end of summer I had many photographs of live musicians, artists, skateboarders and just people in general who would come to sit in the park from far away.  I realized I had just collected memories from my first summer in New York.

About Jay Patel

Jay Patel grew up in Valsad, a southern coastal town of Gujarat in India. He began as a self taught photographer while working in Pune as a photo assistant to a friend. In 2016 he moved to the US to pursue education in photography. He found the energy and life of the city to be magnetic. While waling around the streets of Manhattan he approached strangers and started making portraits of them. Jay graduated from Creative Practices program at ICP New York in the summer of 2019. He has been working as a teaching assistant for Allen Frame’s seminar class at ICP New York for past six months along with his commercial freelance work.

Over the years his work has been about the experience of places and portraits of people in that setting. He looks for the intimacy of people in their private spaces. During his year at ICP he turned the lens onto his own life and worked on a personal project. Through ‘Diving into the unknown’ he takes you through his commemoration and a journey of overcoming fear. This work evokes a deep tactile feeling of water and its relationship with the artist. Recently he began working on another personal project during quarantine and lockdown which is about magically mundane moments and stillness of life inside and outside his home. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
La boda by Mariagrazia Beruffi
next
Exotic Companions by Frank Trimbos

Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Interview with Ralph Gibson

FRANCESCO SCALICI 16 min 2452
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ad.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/portraits.jpg
Share your most magical portraits in this portrait photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Lorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

AsiaConceptFeaturedLorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

Lomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryLomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

Landscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

BioEuropeFeaturedLandscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

Curiouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

ConceptEuropeFeaturedCuriouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

Happy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

EuropeFeaturedShotHappy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

The last tide by Marco Campi

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe last tide by Marco Campi

Saving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

EuropeFeaturedStorySaving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

The ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

Faces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

AsiaBioFeaturedFaces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

Latest Stories

X
DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA