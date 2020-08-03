37.4 degrees is the limit temperature with which you are officially declared “healthy”.

At 37.5 ° you enter the anti-Covid-19 control field (you cannot enter the workplace and in all those places where the temperature control at the entrance is in force). This is our life in these strange days and looking at the world with new eyes seems to be an obligatory path, to be taken with decision, not so much as a defense from the invisible (for that there are norms and common sense), but for understand our time. Staging a new kind of view is one of the possible paths: no longer (or not only) a world of light but a world of body temperatures, phosphorescent yellows, deep reds, intense violet. Giving a new contour to things by replacing light with temperature. Giving color to fear from a new point of view, to be able to look at it. The spectrum of human sight aligns with other frequencies, those of the virus. Suddenly we can see our souls. Notes: – The photographs were taken during the quarantine, and subsequent “phase 2” of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 in Rome, with a thermal camera, which combines the thermal spectrum with the visible image with a dual camera. – No digital post production has been performed. – There are a total of 20 images, 3 of which are exhibited as a “diptych” (see file No. 07-13-20).