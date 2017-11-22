Every day color by Steve Knight

Steve Knight became interested in photography 45 years ago after attending a college screening of the 1949 movie The Third Man. Taken with the imagery, Steve sat through it twice and to this day cannot tell you what the film was about.

So, I decided to put a project together that celebrated those every day colors that permeate our days and nights, colors bright and vibrant, colors muted and subdued.

There is no single subject running through this series. Here color is its own theme. It is simply titled “Every Cay Color”.

He couldn’t listen, only watch. This experience resulted in photography classes and so the photographic journey began. After college, Steve did some commercial work as an adjunct to his full-time job but within a few years the reality of work and family pushed photography back into the closet. Purchasing a digital camera for a business trip to the UK shortly before retirement rekindled the artistic interests. Upon finishing his career as a risk consultant 5 years ago Steve returned to photography after years of neglect and was amazed at the versatility of the DSLR compared to film.

The application of digital processing came next. Then that old passion returned, that sense of moving from just taking pictures to creating photographs. Last year he began answering Call for Entry notices for various exhibitions in both the US and Europe. The results have so far been both a learning experience and a gratifying one. [Official Website]