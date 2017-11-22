Ethnic diversity in the Horn of Africa by Trevor Cole

The people are often tribal (Animist) in nature or have recently been converted from animism to Christianity or Islam. How they present themselves varies from tribe to tribe and it is one of the few areas of the world which has not been universally homogenised. The images are a combination of portraiture and contextual (set in villages or street) with an emphasis on ethnic diversity.Born in the City of Derry in Northern Ireland and still have inextricable links to my home country. Since leaving I have lived in England, Singapore, Togo, Italy, Ethiopia, Brazil and most recently in Ireland.

My photography, together with travel, have become two of my life’s passions and they in turn are an integral part of having studied Geography at University and taught it in international schools. My photography focuses on culture, landscapes and wildlife; images which reflect a spatial and temporal journey through life.

I believe fully in the concepts of sustainable tourism and development and in trying to support a perspective which enables a greater harmony to exist between people and their environment. I often use my images to educate or enhance the knowledge of others. This has promoted not only my own areas of interest but also a genuine interest in travel to others. Considered reflections may be used to market and to disseminate and promote acquired knowledge in a stimulating way. To record an image digitally or on film certainly helps to bring the reality of such experiences to life. [Official Website]