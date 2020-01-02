Emptiness In summer months, Leh’s clear blue skies, stark landscapes and the deep valleys appear magical. The streets of Leh that used to be filled with visitors in summer now go nearly empty in the mid November.

The highlands of Leh go through an amazing transformation in winter . Trees that exist in the valley shed their leaves and go naked. The fields that were filled with barley too, become either brown or white with snow. The sky however, becomes unpredictable: it is either stark blue or masked with clouds. As the temperature dips and the mountains prepare for a long winter, the transformation creates another kind of magic. It is made of deep blue rivers lined with ice on either banks, tall poplar groves that stand bare and parallel to each other, mountain peaks that keep changing colors from brown to white depending on the weather. An emptiness prevails throughout nature as if the nature becomes depressed The long shadows of the mountains and bare trees speak of another world. Only the sound of the cold wind gives you company in the vast wildernesses, allowing you to soak in the peace of these extraordinary mountain landscapes. And yet, life is everywhere around you.