“Where are you from, Pat? The North or South? Pat: “Yes”

The border is made up of streams, rivers, small stone bridges and country roads. It cuts through water reservoirs, forest, fields, towns, farmland, houses, families, businesses and trade. From the 208 official border crossings, about eight are considered as main or national road crossings – one motorway runs north to south between Dublin and Belfast. Besides the speed signs in KM or Mph, the quality of tarmac, a small stone bridge, or the occasional abandoned customs house, a silent witness to a divided past, there are no official border trappings. Spotting the border proved to be no easy feat. Border crossings could be as little as a couple of metres apart and sometimes found in a cascaded south- north-south-north arrangement such is the case around towns like Clones, Belleek and Pettigo. Most of the time it all became a geographical blur, no longer knowing what country he was in.

Michel started off his journey in Derry/Londonderry. About 15 official border- crossings are situated around this formerly thriving trade hub for textile and whiskey. With access to the River Foyle, Lough Foyle and the North Channel connecting the Atlantic and the Irish Sea, the textile industry reached its peak in the 1920s, employing around 18,000 people. Following the Partition, the local economy took a hit and never really recovered. And history wouldn’t be history if it wouldn’t repeat itself. Foylemore Oysters founded by William Lynch over 30 years ago, faces severe financial pressures over a hard border. The geographical location of oyster fields, force William and his crew to cross the border several times a day. Before exporting the final product internationally, William ships his oysters to France where he runs a purification plant. With his quality product in high demand all over the world, he fears Brexit – hard border or no hard border – will do him no favours in securing his legacy – a business that he wishes to see continued by his sons. Although the UK claims Lough Foyle to be British, this matter has yet to be fully settled with the Republic contesting British ownership since 1922. Is this a prelude to more border idiosyncrasies that will divide public opinion in the future? William is just one of the many business owners who fear for their economic survival. It is believed that Brexit would have a devastating impact on the Northern Irish economy with business and farms closing down as EU subsidies evaporate and the NI-UK-EU-trade becoming to costly due to complications over import-export tariffs, value added tax and the value of the Pound.