Dissociated by France Dubois

Dissociated | France Dubois
Dissociated | France Dubois

Thoses pictures are driven by the need to feel alive, witnessing the development of someone’s physical & mental condition.

What doesn’t kill you make you stronger.That said, some deeper wounds may break some parts of your being forever.

You learn to survive. Some moments may imply falls, others victories, and you then attempt breathing while suffering as little as possible.

About France Dubois

Poetry and intuition shape the delicate photographs of France Dubois. Through the duality of beauty and weakness, the fragility of emotions is revealed by a hidden strangeness harbored in a world between dreams and reality. [Official Website]

Dissociated | France Dubois
Dissociated | France Dubois
Dissociated | France Dubois
Dissociated | France Dubois

france_dubois_04 france_dubois_05 france_dubois_06 france_dubois_7 france_dubois_08 france_dubois_09 france_dubois_10 france_dubois_11 france_dubois_12 france_dubois_13- Autosave-File vom d-lab2/3 der AgfaPhoto GmbH france_dubois_15 france_dubois_16 france_dubois_17 france_dubois_18

Dissociated | France Dubois
Dissociated | France Dubois
Dissociated | France Dubois
Dissociated | France Dubois

 

