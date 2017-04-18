Ted Vancleave Co-founder of ImageRights

CAN YOU PLEASE INTRODUCE YOURSELF FOR THOSE WHO DON’T KNOW?

Ted VanCleave. I’m a professional photographer and artist based in Miami. I shoot mostly architecture, iconic places and nature, the three subjects that interest me most. My images are primarily fine art prints sold in limited editions. I license some of my images through a high end stock agency. I also co-founded ImageRights International

What motivated you to start ImageRights?

Back around 2006, I discovered by chance that many of my photo images were being used commercially on the internet by businesses and they had not licensed them, meaning, they stole them. I would contact the infringers and send invoices for licenses but they would ignore me or pull the images down without any reply or compensation. Unfortunately, the cost to hire an attorney to collect on the licenses was prohibitive. After a frustrating year I contacted a good friend, Joe Naylor, who has a strong business and technology background and asked him if he’d be interested in working on a solution. After carefully looking at the market, Joe Naylor and I formed ImageRights in 2008. Joe is the company’s CEO and President and has grown the company into the success that it is today.

COULD YOU TELL ME A LITTLE BIT ABOUT BUSINESS AND THE TEAM THAT STANDS BEHIND IT?

Our company is guided by Joe Naylor. His experience in technology and business combined with his ability to visualize and launch new services is critical. I help out with business development (and continue to shoot). And we have one of the top technical minds in the industry whose team builds our services. Beyond that we have a team comprised of top talent including Joe’s crew at the corporate office, a global network of attorneys, and case assessors who work from various countries.

We’ve developed three main services for our photographer clients.

1. Discovery: We find where your images are used on the internet and beyond

2. Recovery: We recover fees for unauthorized uses of your images

3. Copyright Registration: We register your images with the US Copyright Office

We have attorney partners working in twenty two countries primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Using our services, our photographer clients review infringements reported by our ImageRights Discovery Service and file claims with us online. Our assessment team then reviews the claim and if it is found to be viable, we turn them over to our attorney partners for monetary recovery. With our system ImageRights does all of the heavy lifting, we do the difficult work. Photographers file the claims and we do the rest. And our system is set up so you can file dozens of claims with virtually no out-of-pocket expenses, no matter which country you reside in.