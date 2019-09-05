Home and Away, is personal project documenting the lives of the displaced in South Sudan. The Sudan, after an almost half a century long civil war, was finally divided into two countries.

Out of this break up, South Sudan became the world’s newest country in 2011. However, this was a short lived celebration. In December 2013, a political power struggle broke out and as a result 300,000 people are estimated to have been killed in the war. Inter-ethnic warfare that in some cases predates the war of independence, didn’t stop with declaration of independence, and were the cause of a new civil war in South Sudan. About 3 million people have been displaced in a country of 12 million, with about 2 million internally displaced and about 1 million having fled to neighboring countries, especially Kenya, Sudan, and Uganda. Since November 2016, I have been living and working in South Sudan, travelling to all the Camps for Displaced people, also known as Protection of Civilians Camps (PoCs).

About Nektarios Markogiannis

Born in Greece in 1972, Nektarios (Nerris) Markogiannis studied Economics at the University of Essex, Photojournalism and Documentary Photography at the London College of Communication and History of Photography at the University of St. Andrews. After a successful career in investment banking in the UK, his passion for photography prevailed and he left the financial services to take up photography. He has worked for the United Nations PeaceKeeping Operations, taught at Leica Academy in Athens, Greece, collaborated with the FOTOGRAFEVI gallery in Istanbul and his worked has been shown in Los Angeles (Venice Arts, MOPLA), London (Hotshoe Gallery), Barcelona (Pollux Awards), Tampa (FMOPA), as well as in various publications. [Official Website]