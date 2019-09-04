 
 

ConceptEuropeWaiting for the Tide to Turn by Gary Sheridan

The Waiting for the Tide to Turn series farcically explores the emotions of a disenfranchised people. The images allude to a spectrum of thoughts, feelings and actions ranging from apathy and subservience to enlightenment and rebellion.
The series envisages the realization that individualism is the weakness and only as a collective can they begin to turn the tide. As the series progresses it becomes less implicit with chronologically ordered events on T-Day (Turning Day). Each piece has its own title, on occasion referencing other forms of text adding layers of meaning and code. Waiting for the Tide to Turn evolved itself, often inspired by the image that went before. You don’t need to know the end before you make a start, the story is never ending. 

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

About Gary Sheridan

Gary has exhibited throughout the UK including solo exhibitions. It was whilst studying photography at the University of Wolverhampton in the UK that Gary found his passion for conceptual photography. His work draws on personal experience and his natural inquisitiveness in human behaviour. He constructs (often building sets in his studio) a series of work from a concept, such as in his recent work – Unwrapped, or he will see images in everyday life that speaks volumes to him, such as the piece Arbitrate. Whichever method of construction he uses, he intends the images to be multi-layered and engage the viewer thoughtfully, not just aesthetically. His work is vibrant, beautiful and seductive with a vein of humour that runs through its body, just as life should be, yet life is often not a bed of roses and Gary’s work often reveals a troubled society. [Official Website]

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan

Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan
Waiting for the Tide to Turn | Gary Sheridan



