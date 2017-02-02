Disconnected by Alice de Kruijs

New body of work telling the story of the vulnarebility and manupilation of the Western world.

Often we reach to nature to find peace of mind and think about our lives. It makes us stronger and self confience. This connection is very strong, but there is a down side to this.

We want to use our natural surroudings for our own benefit, but we can ́t catch it anymore. It ́s origin is replaced by man made parks and man made resources. Besides, think about how much we owe to nature and how much we really give back to it. A lifestyle where humans and nature live together as one is far behind us. Thankfully, there are still communities living equally with nature, think about African tribes or Unuit cultures