Disconnected by Alice de Kruijs

New body of work telling the story of the vulnarebility and manupilation of the Western world.

Often we reach to nature to find peace of mind and think about our lives. It makes us stronger and self confience. This connection is very strong, but there is a down side to this.

We want to use our natural surroudings for our own benefit, but we can ́t catch it anymore. It ́s origin is replaced by man made parks and man made resources. Besides, think about how much we owe to nature and how much we really give back to it. A lifestyle where humans and nature live together as one is far behind us. Thankfully, there are still communities living equally with nature, think about African tribes or Unuit cultures

As a viaual artist I make work that expresses my frustrations, questions and struggle in life. In this particuarly work I want to show the damage and illusion that the Western world impose us with. It uses many chemicals that destroy nature, food, health and we human itself in the end. The Western way of life is disconnecting us with nature and the origin of humanity.

About Alice de Kruijs

Alice de Kruijs is a conceptual photographer based in The Netherlands. Her focus is portraiture where she expresses her passion for the African continent and the pleasure she derives in traveling the world. As her way of life, she loves to conceptually tell stories. Usually by showing a different perspective on personal daily life struggles. [Official Website]

Alice-de-Kruijs-Disconnected-6 Alice-de-Kruijs-Disconnected-5 Alice-de-Kruijs-Disconnected-4 Alice-de-Kruijs-Disconnected-7a Alice-de-Kruijs-Disconnected-8 Alice-de-Kruijs-Disconnected-9a

