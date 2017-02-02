Promised Land by Michael Konrad

Michael Konrad (birth name Michael Smuda) born 02.10.1983 year in Wodzislaw Slaski, Poland.

Conteptual photographer, self-portraitist. He is married and has three daughters.

From an early age interested in the visual arts. He started painting after a long break, the need to create returned in the form of photographs. Most of his works are the self-portraits. It is self-taught. It uses a number of techniques, both digital and analog. It deals with conceptual photography, in which the most important is the idea, the concept.

In 2006 he earned a master’s degree at the Academy of Physical Education in Katowice. He wrote a research paper on human memory. Interests memory used when creating photographs. His photography is accurate playback thoughts.The greatest pleasure is the end result of his work with photography. Because the ideas are formed long before they realize they must have everything well planned, taking into account the smallest details. Such a process, and above all, planning is a sense of security that what we create will accurately reflect how his ideas.

The theme of his work is mainly a man, his experiences, dreams, fears, emotions.In October 2016, he completed his debut project “transition”. The project has been published in: Dodho magazine, Pokochajfotografie.pl magazine, Szafa quarterly literary , Seeventres magazine, Black magazine, Monovision best black & white magazine. Photographs of the “transition” won a bronze medal at the prestigious Neutral Density Photography Award in the category of fine art conceptual (series). In January 2017 he completed the project “Promised Land”. [Official Website]