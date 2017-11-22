CUB by Tianqi Song

There are seven dimensions in my dream Dancing with fire

You floating in the black

All my dreams falling from your shoulder Fragments

Look. Here

Look. I am already gone

My work base on my memory and situation. I am keep wandering around, I aim for nothing, but for aimless experience and self atonement. I hope from my works, at least on my image perception, is worthy of being accepted and respected. I prefer to feel more than express. That is why I choose to use camera, photography is my language. Life is a trip for illusory. Wait for the lost time. I just found out that emptiness and loneliness is the true significance of life. I show my sense of alienation and loneliness in my work. In photography, things could not be changed into another thing, time, chance, or real stuff. I can say, photography is physical chemistry for reality. But to photographers, are opposites. It is more connect to emotion, photos are just like lonely fragments, to prove everything has been lost. The image in photos

are lifeless, but people’s intention, memory make these image alive.