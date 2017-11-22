CUB by Tianqi Song

There are seven dimensions in my dream Dancing with fire
You floating in the black
All my dreams falling from your shoulder Fragments
Look. Here
Look. I am already gone
My work base on my memory and situation. I am keep wandering around, I aim for nothing, but for aimless experience and self atonement. I hope from my works, at least on my image perception, is worthy of being accepted and respected. I prefer to feel more than express. That is why I choose to use camera, photography is my language. Life is a trip for illusory. Wait for the lost time. I just found out that emptiness and loneliness is the true significance of life. I show my sense of alienation and loneliness in my work. In photography, things could not be changed into another thing, time, chance, or real stuff. I can say, photography is physical chemistry for reality. But to photographers, are opposites. It is more connect to emotion, photos are just like lonely fragments, to prove everything has been lost. The image in photos
are lifeless, but people’s intention, memory make these image alive.
Sometimes, we use our imagination to got some image, they are much more clear than what we see in the real world. We feel we use our eyes to watch, but actually we use our experience and imagination to watch. Foundation determines the situation. Maybe we have a standard way to talk about photography and art. But we don’t have a standard way to talk about emotion and feelings. When images in life are more and more impactful on people, and even play a leading role, we have to express some emotion through images, or we have to hide them in the bottom of our hearts; additionally we can review the truth, because the image is more like our emotions. It plays an important role.
About Tianqi Song
Tianqi Song is a fine art photographer currently living and working in New York, Brooklyn, United States. Her work base on her memory and situation. Since she came to a ‘mature’ age, she has kept on moving to different places to study, maybe that is why she has no sense of belonging. She is just like a bystander and a memory recorder, endeavor to show her personal perception of alienation and loneliness within her work. After she has been in the United States almost three years, she said, “I am still a free loner.” [Official Website]