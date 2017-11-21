David Scouri; Street Photography

I chose a series of images related to my personal space. Some were taken at a random meeting.Every picture is part of my day.Starting with my little girl on the way to school, And then I start my day in the studio and take portrait pictures as part of my work as a photographer.Between one place and the other I turn around with my little camera and takes pictures of a street, some of the people are bystanders.Photographed in the name of Abraham, I took a picture of a Mexican restaurant felt a connection with his love for a moment with the yellow cocktail that brings a lot of life to his life.

The picture of artist Dafna walking in the public parking, lot is part of a series of pictures related to our joint project.Another picture takes a moment of three friends sitting and laughing together, this is a moment before everyone flies to another place in the world, I really like the photographed situation.

There is the picture of the first Hebrew carousel that is connected to another picture in the series of people with my back to me and they watch the sea on Saturday morning, I love both of them because they convey the feeling that time does not exist And there is no telling when they were taken.

Life in Tel Aviv is very colorful, the people living in the city love the small joys, like drinking a good cocktail, looking at the sea, laughing and smiling at any moment that allows them. Part of the time we live in tension and uncertainty, in life we do not forget that our task is to catch the small moments That make us happy. For me, photography is a great tool to meet people and discover their world.Like pen and paper, that’s how I see the camera, it is a great tool to reflect what is closest to reality.

Every picture in the series tells a story, all those photographed are a whole world and I watch only one moment in their personal world.Today, more than ever, I realize that my love of photography stems from my love for the passing moments, the beauty of life, and the colors that come from a source of light, mostly from the sun that creates life.