The Aesthetics of Serendipity! By Raju Pedadda

I love the idea of photography unfolding when we, the photographic control freaks, are jerked around by the circumstances, our control lost, or snatched by chance, triggered by the conditions. I love the idea of photography going back to relying on our senses, and our intuition. Photographic control is like a “plan” to make love: big expectations, and impotent results. But, when we let go, of not only our anxious control, but expectations, something unexpected takes place, things flow, as chance takes a chance on us – gifting us with the surprises.

What I suggest above may contradict “The Zone System” by Ansel Adams and Fred Archer, which is concerned with total control of image. It’s the anticipation of the final result before making the exposure, known as visualization. For documentary still landscape photographs? Yes! This illustrates the stark contrast in the range of photographic approaches, one of total control, as professed by Adams, to none at all, as practiced by Capa and Bresson, serving different aesthetic philosophies. Then, there is the practice of balance between design and spontaneity. Could Capa or Bresson have taken their photographs with The Zone System? Would Bresson be known for his candids?

In photographic vernacular, serendipitous shots constitute photographic spirituality. Here are the examples of my photographic failure: in deliberation and control, abruptly usurped by dysfunction, encouraged by the circumstances and conditions I was in. The accidental aesthetic is directly attributed to their mysterious and inscrutable asymmetry of compositions. I had saved these “addled” shots in a file I called “accidental and incidental.” Don’t know why! But, after opening the file recently, it abruptly released a theme: “Accidental & Incidental Aesthetics of Serendipity!”

The captions: I am absolutely thrilled to present photographs taken by chance, that represent my failure of control. I had very little to do with these photographs other than hold the camera and close the shutter at the wrong moments. Nevertheless, these miscues reveal another facet of photography, which today is riddled with obsessive control. Every form of art is a never ending debate, on total control as opposed to complete freedom, or strategy versus spontaneity! We have to find the photographic equilibrium somewhere between total control and spontaneity.

A1-A2: The first one is in India, the combination of train movement and beggar’s Parkinson’s affliction. Note the train is moving less than the man. I tried a shot by increasing the shutter speed, it was not as interesting as this one. Second is the Chicago subway, with its vertical gyrations. B3-B12 Are at a gym concert, where people sat and stood shoulder to shoulder. B3: look closely at the man crossing the frame, you can actually see him make eye contact with me in that faint tinge of guilt. B9 Appears to be a photograph of a battalion firing a volley with their muskets, when actually, I closed the shutter while being suddenly shoved to my right in that crowd. B10 Was taken when we were swinging left to right. B11 Looks like the orchestra conductor materializing through smoke, when my camera was shaken by people left of me. Please squint at the photographs to see and sense them better.