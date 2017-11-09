Origins by Rachel Jump

Over the last year, my mother endured countless invasive and painful procedures after a doctor discovered multiple cysts during a mammogram.

One morning, my mother complained of a deep ache emanating from her breasts. She was visiting a physician later that day and wanted me to help her indicate the origin of her pain.

Tenderly holding a black pen in one hand, and holding her shirt with the other, she laid a delicate trail of marks across her chest. The dark spots constellated across her skin, unveiling the cosmos within her cysts. She showed me her pain, and I saw the stars.

Origins is a recollection of my personal history, where I use the camera to recreate my most potent memories experienced with my family. They reflect a present interpretation of preceding events— a fiction conjured from my truth. My photographs submit to the malleable nature of memory, and describe how personal relationships are impacted by suppressed familial tragedies.

Instead of idealizing and concealing my family history, I attempt to highlight the disparity and emotional distance we previously endured.