Conversations by Philip and Caroline Pegden

It is often assumed that people in large cities are incommunicado and more so now, in a world dominated by social media, played out on the handsets of smart phones.

However, this series of photographs highlights that social communication is irrepressible – even without speaking. Look closely and one starts to see a rich set of implicit conversations – about class, religion, politics, money or love.

About Philip and Caroline Pegden

Philip has been a committed Fine Art photographer for over 20 years. He likes to explore individuals who look, perhaps, lost in their own lands. The photographs may appear staged and choreographed, but are all strictly candid impromptu captures. He is influenced by Edward Hopper, Henri Cartier-Bresson and Richard Avedon. His wife and creative partner Caroline works on his side to curate the collection. [Official Website]