Uman pilgrimage by Tomer Ifrah

Uman, a city of 80,000 residents is home to the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, a Jewish spiritual leader. Three days of prayer, contemplation and celebration are held in this small city in the midst of Ukraine.

The series mostly documents the silent moments of solitary prayer.

About Tomer Ifrah

Born in Israel in 1981, Tomer Ifrah began photographing documentary stories in 2007, after his first trip to Ethiopia. Since then he become committed to documentary photography, taking on long term projects while addressing social issues and daily life stories. He has won several awards for his documentary work in Israel – representing a variety of issues. Along with working in Israel, Tomer frequently travels around the world for assignments and independent documentary projects. [Official Website]