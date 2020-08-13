Does the world exist because we perceive it or is it that we perceive the world because it exists instead? What is the ‘a priori’ of all things, the origin, the starting point, if there were any?

We might not be able to ever answer these questions, we might be forced to accept living in this world knowing just the easy truths that lie at the surface of it, while being commanded and led by the latest philosophical conventions. It is actually there, in the field of conventions, where this new project by Víctor Tarrés, “Architectoid”, tries to interfere, wondering what happens when objects that are familiar to us, such as buildings or faces, show up to us in an unexpected, rather aggressive, way, because of the randomized combination of their shapes and colors.

Do our eyes want to see colorized shapes or do they want to see colors IN shapes instead? Which one of these 2 elements conforms the other? Does the random recombination of these elements help us get closer to an eventual set of answers? If yes, what is the actual power of randomization when it is in fact that our senses are already adapted to the natural randomization of life? Is this artificial randomization just a simple visual artifact that brings nothing to the history of knowledge or is it instead the key into a new world of perception and, thus, understanding?

And if not, why does the artist insist on randommization? Is it because she wants to make a statement about the power of numbers over the rest of things or is it because, to the contrary, wants to help numbers gain that consideration and recognition that she thinks they deserve? In whatever would be the case, the artist knows that it is actually computers who will do the muscle work, so perhaps all these philosophical delusions are just a mere frivolity.

About Victor Enrich

Víctor Tarrés explores the connections between the digital and the non-digital worlds resulting in a body of work that can go from realism to abstract going through impressionism, since the goal itself is not to work on a single style but to enhance all the possibilities available by combining a different set of tools. To generate all his body of work, be it digital or not, Víctor Tarrés uses a state of the art technique that combines digital photography, scripting and algorithmic calculation, resulting in an end format out of total freedom of choice. [Official Website]