 
 

CityEuropeColors urbans by Victor Enrich

Does the world exist because we perceive it or is it that we perceive the world because it exists instead? What is the ‘a priori’ of all things, the origin, the starting point, if there were any?
53510 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #14

DEADLINE: MONDAY, AUGUST 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Does the world exist because we perceive it or is it that we perceive the world because it exists instead? What is the ‘a priori’ of all things, the origin, the starting point, if there were any?

We might not be able to ever answer these questions, we might be forced to accept living in this world knowing just the easy truths that lie at the surface of it, while being commanded and led by the latest philosophical conventions. It is actually there, in the field of conventions, where this new project by Víctor Tarrés, “Architectoid”, tries to interfere, wondering what happens when objects that are familiar to us, such as buildings or faces, show up to us in an unexpected, rather aggressive, way, because of the randomized combination of their shapes and colors.

Do our eyes want to see colorized shapes or do they want to see colors IN shapes instead? Which one of these 2 elements conforms the other? Does the random recombination of these elements help us get closer to an eventual set of answers? If yes, what is the actual power of randomization when it is in fact that our senses are already adapted to the natural randomization of life? Is this artificial randomization just a simple visual artifact that brings nothing to the history of knowledge or is it instead the key into a new world of perception and, thus, understanding?

And if not, why does the artist insist on randommization? Is it because she wants to make a statement about the power of numbers over the rest of things or is it because, to the contrary, wants to help numbers gain that consideration and recognition that she thinks they deserve? In whatever would be the case, the artist knows that it is actually computers who will do the muscle work, so perhaps all these philosophical delusions are just a mere frivolity.

About Victor Enrich

Víctor Tarrés explores the connections between the digital and the non-digital worlds resulting in a body of work that can go from realism to abstract going through impressionism, since the goal itself is not to work on a single style but to enhance all the possibilities available by combining a different set of tools. To generate all his body of work, be it digital or not, Víctor Tarrés uses a state of the art technique that combines digital photography, scripting and algorithmic calculation, resulting in an end format out of total freedom of choice. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Interview with David Shedlarz; Published in our print edition #12

Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Interview with Ralph Gibson

FRANCESCO SCALICI 16 min 2535
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ad.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/portraits.jpg
Share your most magical portraits in this portrait photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Looking Out from Within by Julia Fullerton-Batten

ConceptEuropeFeaturedLooking Out from Within by Julia Fullerton-Batten

Lorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

AsiaConceptFeaturedLorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

Lomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryLomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

Landscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

BioEuropeFeaturedLandscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

Curiouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

ConceptEuropeFeaturedCuriouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

Happy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

EuropeFeaturedShotHappy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

The last tide by Marco Campi

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe last tide by Marco Campi

Saving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

EuropeFeaturedStorySaving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

The ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

Latest Stories

X
DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA