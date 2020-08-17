It was a rhythm in noir and it continued playing its own tune as I started from Edinburgh. It rained all night and I thought of a sunny morning before the journey. But like a blink it swept Royal Mile with a golden broom, stayed for some time on the rooftops, jumped to the glass windows and then vanished into thick clouds! “Hey! What’s this?” I shouted in vain.

It reminded me a chance meeting with an old gentleman while shooting in Royal Mile on the previous afternoon. While sipping a coffee I heard him clearly, “Do you shoot in black and white?” I nodded. He smiled.I took everything solemnly. I looked at those glass windows where I saw the last shadow of the golden broom and waved my hands, “Bye!” From the far away castle to a lonely cottage, the mountains and valleys, I slowly got immersed in its own color, form and smell. It was slowly deepening. Sometimes there were spurt of a veiled light spreading its wings like a break of a rhyme. I could see how the highland is getting enveloped in monochrome. I could hear the old man from inside!

In this project monochromatic expressions in different tones are the expressions of the mood of the Scottish Highland and I took the liberty to recreate the feelings I left over there. Thanks Millions to the monsoon clouds for allowing me to enter into a continuous dialogue with them and making the journey a memoir of a lifetime!

About Abhijit Bose

Though the journey in photography started in 1978 with ISOLY-II, a point and shoot camera, Abhijit started serious photography from 2014. Abhijit extensively travelled in Europe, Asia and Africa on professional assignments. It helped him to understand people and culture more closely. In 2016, He received the Excellence FIAP Honors from Federation de l’Art Photographique, France, followed by Crown 2 Honors from Global Photographic Union, Greece in 2017. Awards started pouring in from prestigious international competitions. His works got widely accepted in more than 50 countries in international salons. He became thrice finalist in HIPA, UAE, and also a Silver Medal winner in Moscow International Foto Awards, 2017. His works were also awarded in most prestigious professional competitions like IPA 2017 and Paris Photo Prize (PX3) (2017&2018) to name a few. Dodho magazine of Barcelona carried more than a dozen photo stories so far. His works also got published in Nat Geo and The Statesman Tabloid, London, Snap Shot, Netherlands.