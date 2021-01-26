 
 

Freaks by Mitar Terzic

I saw the Tod Browning movie 'Freaks' when I was about 12 or 13 years old, and it stuck with me all my life. At that time most of the movies were about war, or western movies and 'Freaks' was a real shock, especially for a teenager. 

There were hardly any horror movies at the time and Browning’s work was banned in several countries (including Spain). In my mind, ‘Freaks’ would always be associated with the circus. Over the years, cinema has changed a lot and no doubt this old film would make a very different impression today. The meaning of the word ‘freak’ has also changed, and nowadays referring to someone as a ‘freak’ has a very different connotation. By chance, I met a group of young people who practice circus arts and this reminded me of Browning’s work.

Serbian born, Mitar Terzic lives in Spain, in Alicante. He practice photography for twenty years .Mitar presents a phantasmagoric universe with the masks that he draws and makes by himself. Black & white photos, in square format, are both intriguing and poetic and take us into a world where everyone can imagine his own versión of the story.



