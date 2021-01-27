RER B, the days before and those after by Vincent Couderc

 
 

EuropeMotionRER B, the days before and those after by Vincent Couderc

The RER B connects Charles de Gaulle Airport in the Northeast of Paris to Robinson and Saint-Rémy-lès- Chevreuse in the South. It goes through the heart of the capital and Châtelet-Les Halles station, where more than 26 million passengers cross path each year.
Author: Vincent Couderc | Duration: 4:05min

The RER B connects Charles de Gaulle Airport in the Northeast of Paris to Robinson and Saint-Rémy-lès- Chevreuse in the South. It goes through the heart of the capital and Châtelet-Les Halles station, where more than 26 million passengers cross path each year. Since the pandemic, strict rules have been imposed: trips must be kept to a strict minimum, wearing a mask is mandatory both in stations and in trains and an employer certificate is required to commute during peak times.

I have been photographing this line for years. Here, five minutes late could become a source of tension. Incidents, breakdowns and suspicious packages crystallize the frustration of frequently worn passengers.

Today, with the Covid-19 crisis, I wanted to understand what “the world after” means …



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

