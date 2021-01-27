RER B, the days before and those after by Vincent Couderc

Author: Vincent Couderc | Duration: 4:05min
The RER B connects Charles de Gaulle Airport in the Northeast of Paris to Robinson and Saint-Rémy-lès- Chevreuse in the South. It goes through the heart of the capital and Châtelet-Les Halles station, where more than 26 million passengers cross path each year. Since the pandemic, strict rules have been imposed: trips must be kept to a strict minimum, wearing a mask is mandatory both in stations and in trains and an employer certificate is required to commute during peak times.
I have been photographing this line for years. Here, five minutes late could become a source of tension. Incidents, breakdowns and suspicious packages crystallize the frustration of frequently worn passengers.
Today, with the Covid-19 crisis, I wanted to understand what “the world after” means …
