 
 

AmericaStoryWhere the Magdalena River Ceases by Karen Arango

The murky waters of the river flush through the train of rocks standing on the embankment. As the louder and unstable motor of the small train overwhelms the passengers, the ride becomes an experience for those who visit for the first time.

The murky waters of the river flush through the train of rocks standing on the embankment.

As the louder and unstable motor of the small train overwhelms the passengers, the ride becomes an experience for those who visit for the first time. Although it’s risky, it’s part of daily life and transportation to stay connected to their families for those living there.

Background Story

Bocas de Ceniza, “Ash Mouth,” is where the Magdalena River leads to the Caribbean Sea. This location received its name from the ash color water developed once the sea meets the river. The Magdalena River is the most important in Colombia. It flows northward, about 1,528 kilometers through the western part of the country, providing food and sustenance to many fishers of Bocas de Ceniza, Colombia.

Where the Magdalena River Ceases is a project born in 2019 when visiting Barranquilla, Colombia, the largest city and second port in the northern Caribbean Coast region. Our hosts from the city took us to “Bocas de Ceniza,” a narrow embankment where the Magdalena River and the Caribbean Sea meet. During my visit, I found out that more than fifty fishermen lived there with no potable water or electricity; all they have is the river, the ocean, their fishing nets, and a small convenience store.

Living Conditions

As we arrived, I was in awe of the living conditions that these fishermen lived in, and Jesus Omar, one of the fishermen, gave us a tour, showed us his home, and told us the story of why he lived there.

To anyone accustomed to living in an established and modern city, Bocas de Ceniza would be shocking to see and accept that this is the life of many. Jose Omar had a family back in Barranquilla, but this embankment was his primary source of income. Fishing was how he supported his family, and he went to visit them occasionally. He didn’t mind that the living conditions did not include running potable water and electricity; he had bought a small solar panel from the city and connected it to a car battery to have electricity to charge his phone, watch T.V. and listen to the radio.

Risks

The homes are made of wood, and it is where more than fifty fishermen live; some have lived there for more than sixty years. In many instances, their homes get destroyed due to extreme weather conditions, including hurricanes with high winds and high tides. Homes have been destroyed throughout the years due to the weather, putting their lives at risk.

I asked Jesus why there were piles of plastic and trash lying around the embankment. As the high tides come in from the river, they bring waste and deposit it in Bocas de Ceniza, polluting the embankment and making it unsafe for those who live there.

Transportation

There is only one way to go to and from Bocas de Ceniza. It entails a thirty-minute train ride managed by locals, a small train that is poorly constructed, but it works enough to take fishers and visitors to and from this location. 

We saw fishers walking during our train ride, although there is not much space between the train and the rocks that lead to the water on both sides.  

Testimonies

While walking throughout Bocas de Ceniza, some homes have wood signs written on them, with messages from the fishermen who live there. One in particular that captured my attention, written by Wilfrido De Avila, said, “I am happy to live in Bocas de Ceniza. Thanks to finishing, I have raised my children, and I can support my family. For that matter, I don’t want to leave this place. These are my wishes.” Like Jesus Omar, in this writing, Wilfrido talks about his appreciation for fishing and Bocas de Ceniza since, because of this place, his family has a roof and food on their plates.

My intention with this story

When I visited Bocas de Ceniza, I was in shock to see the living conditions, the trash laying around, and most importantly, how essential was this place to the fishermen who lived there. They live their lives and risk being hurt by a storm or pollution to continue to provide sustenance to their family. Fishing was all they knew.

I hope that those who read it can have a sense of appreciation for where they live and for the government to do something about their living conditions and help them live more decently. In the end, they are the ones who catch the fish that the rest of the citizens enjoy.

It would be ideal to earn a grant to back someday and produce a video documentary of such a unique place. For now, I will continue to look for possibilities and tell their story.

About Karen Arango

Karen Arango, originally from Colombia, is a Sarasota-based freelance photojournalist and filmmaker who has been commissioned by the San Francisco Chronicle, Undark Magazine, Sarasota Magazine, and several non-profits in Sarasota-Bradenton, including The Community Foundation of Sarasota, Manatee Community Foundation, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, United Way Suncoast, Goodwill Manasota, Ringling College of Art and Design and many others. Her work focuses on collaborating with local non-profits to increase their funding and create awareness of the community’s social needs. 

Karen earned her photography education from Ringling College of Art and Design and the International Center of Photography. She is currently a graduate student at the University of South Florida. Her passion for documenting real stories started since the first day Karen grabbed a camera. She is mainly interested in adopting her visual skills to positively impact her community and beyond. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
The day you were born, I wasn't born yet by Kai Yokoyama
next
Circus arts; Freaks by Mitar Terzic
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights International provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/captureDay.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Artic Plant Life By Andrea Sparrow

AmericaBioArtic Plant Life By Andrea Sparrow

I traveled in Scoresby Sound in Eastern Greenland and then took a second trip to Eqi Glacier in Western Greenland a few weeks later. There were some plants and lichens that existed in both places. 
Jennifer Orhélys ; Visual recreation of the unconscious

ConceptEuropeJennifer Orhélys ; Visual recreation of the unconscious

Jennifer Orhélys's work also explores how human interact to natural space and captures the fragility of the natural environment. So she translates her relationship with the nature, in geometry, colors, and stagings of light.
Five minutes with Reka Nyari

AmericaDnaFive minutes with Reka Nyari

I’m a New York based fashion photographer and artist. I grew up in Finland and Hungary, and came to NYC to study painting at the age of 17.
Manlio Cosimo De Pasquale ; Photographer and Traveller

CityEuropeManlio Cosimo De Pasquale ; Photographer and Traveller

The passion for photography was born by traveling, for the need to freeze an emotion, to fix it forever and to have the chance to revive it, then matured also in an emotional quest for the daily life, but the journey gives me the opportunity to tell and remember the places through always unknown emotions,
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
Flowers Photography; Scent by Isaac Alvarez

AmericaBioFlowers Photography; Scent by Isaac Alvarez

I named the base of the flower on what it reminds me of. This series also took me out of my comfort zone, and push the limits when it came down to photography.
Fine Art of Dragos Ioneanu

B&WConceptFine Art of Dragos Ioneanu

My name is Dragos Ioneanu, I am a fine art photographer based in Copenhagen, Denmark specialised in B&W photography and subjects like architecture and seascapes/landscapes.
RANDOM STORIES
The stranger by Cédric Zuwala

B&WConceptEuropeThe stranger by Cédric Zuwala

A reflection on the notion of identity and post-humanity. A vision of an anticipatory fictional documentary that questions the relationship between memory and entropy. 
African Dream by Yvon Buchmann

B&WEuropeStoryAfrican Dream by Yvon Buchmann

I had dreamed of it all my life. I had seen so many reports on Africa during my childhood in the cinema of my village that I was convinced to go home on this first trip to Senegal.
The Act by Julia Fullerton-Batten

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe Act by Julia Fullerton-Batten

In this project I examine the lives of female sex-workers, women who choose to earn their living by exploiting their bodies as escorts, dominatrices, porn actresses, web cam and live sex and peep show performers, striptease, lap dancing artistes, or sexual surrogates as therapy for clients, and transgender people.
Richard Avedon: The beauty of simplicity

DodhersRichard Avedon: The beauty of simplicity

Richard Avedon, member of the Royal American Academy of Arts and Sciences, they say that his portraits helped define the image of beauty, elegance and culture; He was the quintessential fashion photographer and a master portraitist.
WO·MAN:Place by Lesia Maruschak

AmericaConceptWO·MAN:Place by Lesia Maruschak

WO·MAN: Place points to a symbolic experience. Maruschak was captivated by the garment’s apparent beauty; yet, its materiality - frayed edges, bleeding dyes, and yellowing fabric – spoke to her of memory making, ritual and place.
“The Hollywood Sign: New Perspectives” A Limited Edition Print Series by Ted VanCleave

AmericaB&WCity“The Hollywood Sign: New Perspectives” A Limited Edition Print Series by Ted VanCleave

Ted VanCleave's new photographic series “The Hollywood Sign: New Perspectives” presents the famous Hollywood Sign from unique perspectives not available to the public.
Horizons by Henrietta Richer

ConceptEuropeHorizons by Henrietta Richer

I´m not interested in illustrating my time. Illustrating the reality of my time is limiting, it does not liberate me. I see no point in adding to the plethora of largely negative images of our time’s tragedies.
Deconstructions by AymE

B&WConceptEuropeDeconstructions by AymE

The concept of Deconstructions is to shed light on the female body, its shapes and shadows, its beauties and also its taboos. This series of photographs seeks to come back to a more elementary perception of the female body
Ghosts of Helen Keller by Nicolas Landemard

B&WEuropeStoryGhosts of Helen Keller by Nicolas Landemard

In 1962, the American Arthur Penn made ​​a film entitled " The Miracle Worker ." Adaptation of a book written a few years earlier : The Story of Helen Keller .
FEATURED STORIES
Haenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotHaenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

South Korea, Jeju island, known for its characteristic basalt volcanic rock, sits off South Korea. It is the home of the renowned Haenyeo or women of the sea who free dive off the black shores of Jeju harvesting delicacies from the sea.
China; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

EuropeFeaturedStoryChina; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

China is almost a continent and as such can offer extremes and opposites at the same time; the ancient and very distant culture can still be observed in remote villages, increasingly surrounded by the advancing and swallowing civilization.
South Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

AmericaFeaturedShotSouth Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

These women smoke tobacco, an ancient custom that marks their ancestry, identity and tribal pride. Their attitude was strong. Fierce. They were active participants of every ceremony and the Leaders of the communities. 
Descendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

AsiaFeaturedShotDescendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

In the Soma region of Fukushima prefecture, there is a traditional Samurai festival called “Soma Nomaoi”, which is said to have continued for more than 1000 years.
François Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryFrançois Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

I lived in France from 1976 to 1980. While there I had been covering the Socialist Party and when François Mitterrand decided to be a candidate again for the presidential elections I wrote him a letter with a project to document his campaign from the inside, with total access to his private and political activities.
Golden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

AmericaCityFeaturedGolden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

I wanted to challenge the perceptions of the Golden Gate Bridge. In solid red-orange and spanning 1.7 miles long, the Golden Gate Bridge is an icon of San Francisco.
The Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedThe Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
Protest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryProtest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

When George Floyd’s life was unnecessarily and brutally snuffed out by Minneapolis law enforcement on May 25, it was yet another final straw…and that straw was set ablaze around the globe.
Photographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

AmericaCityFeaturedPhotographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old.... 
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd
February 28, 2021
Don't forget the date