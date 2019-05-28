 
 

Alice de Kruijs ; Do you hear me?

Approximately 500 babies, toddlers and children under age 3 currently live incarcerated with their mothers in prisons across Mexico. They have been described as “the invisible children.”
Until 2016, Mexico had no laws recognizing the rights of these children or mandating specific treatment for them while living in prison. Although enacted, no action has been taken by the government to enforce this legislation and no portion of the prison budget is dedicated to providing even the most basic necessities to these children. Even the basics as clothing, food, proper hygiene, and medical care is not taken care of by the prisons.. These invisible children continue to live in crowded prison cells with their mothers, have no separation or protection from the general prison population, are repeatedly exposed to inappropriate, dangerous and potentially traumatic events including physical violence and sexual behaviour and are also at high risk of being abused and neglected.

Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?
Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?

About Alice de Kruijs

Through my images I’m seeking to express stories that need to be told in my perspective. Through my lense I want to contribute to people’s life, especially to people who don’t have many oppertunities. It may be idealistic but I try to make a better place doing so. I am always exploring the possibility of photographic expression. After all, I think that is what a photographer’s point of view and inspiration is.

For this particulair project I felt astonished to find out the situation these children are living in and especially the little attention it got from the rest of the world. How long will it take to give them a voice? This question inspired me to start this prpject and visit the prisons and orphanges. During my days in prison I realized how big this problem is and the children opened my eyes especially when I saw their living standards.

A part of the project are the written messages the mothers wrote on the backside of several photos.The mothers received two photos. One of them was sent back to me with a personal message. [Official Website]

Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?
Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?

Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?
Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?

Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?
Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?

Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?
Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?

Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?
Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?

Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?
Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?

Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?
Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?

Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?
Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?

Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?
Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?

Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?
Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?

Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?
Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?

Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?
Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?

Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?
Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?

Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?
Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?

Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?
Alice de Kruijs | Do you hear me?



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

Latest Stories

