Architecture by Alfons Olle Coderch

Architecture is an open book waiting for someone to read and interpret.

In all times it has always been the imprint that has left more imprint over time civilizations and / or societies and in contemporary times has not changed that role driven especially by the administrations emerged from 1970 In Spain although in some cases had already left its mark with much earlier.

“ArchBis” is a journey through this modernity, new airs for a people and their society that wanted to awaken from a covering cloak. bio architect and photocompossitor a.p.v. Barcelona associated with the AFC. with more than 100 exhibitions since 2004. A highlight realized Terrassa, Gava, Puebla (MX), Barcelona, Tarragona, Suria, Granollers, Zaragoza, Madrid, San Sebastian, Guayaquil (Eq), Paris and Venice. With “panofotos” and “FOLISdNAIK” of their own creation, set his novel expressive language, both in format and content and use of the camera. His work has been selected in the Contemporary Art Biennial awards at international competitions. His being ranked credited as “natur witness.” In his portfolio shows us images that challenge the eye is able to see or photograph camera and the extension of this willingness has been co-directed the workshop “foto sin ver” which explores the art photography without vision. They also highlight his work as a choreographer, where several of his productions have been cataloged in architecture biennials.