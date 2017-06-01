Imre Krenn ; Landscape photographer

Imre Krenn is a City and landscape photographer, based in Budapest / Hungary.

He is making photos from the well known buildings and scenes in Budapest, but not in ordinary style and perspective.

The most of his pictures were shot during sunrises and sunsets, because those daytimes are the best for making colourful and dramatic photos. Enough light without too many shadows. His art demands so many early awakenings. While everyone is asleep he’s on the way to catch the first lights of the sun. On the most pictures are no people around. Because the city and landscapes are beautiful from themselves, dont want anybody to disturb that silent beauty.

Most photos are accurately planed. He must count with the weather, with the traffic and with tourists as well. His pictures are full of colors, with sunny mood. The earlyer photos was shoot with a Canon 450D, but now he uses a Canon 5D Mark II. It gives him much more possibilities and creativity.

He shooting not only cityscapes, but landscapes or nature as well. On the landscapes photos Imre try to add a different meaning and emotion to the well-known places. He’s saying, while most people are walking around with bowed head on the ordinary routes, he trying to keep up head and searching for undiscovered beauties. You can find the well known buildings on his photos, such as Hungarian Parliament, st. Stephen’s Basilica, Matthias Church, Fisherman’s bastion or Heroe’s square. Nowadays Budapest and Hungary is becoming more and more popular, and thanks to photographers like Imre Krenn, even more tourists are visiting this Country. His favourite city after Budapest is Venice / Italy.

Venice is whole different city than the other. It has a unique middle age mood, mixed with baroque luxury and romantic style. This is what Imre wants to capture with his camera. He goes time to time back to Venice. He is saying.

once you taste a pice of Venice, you can get enough of it!

Imre is using Photoshop for editing his photos. Most of times he dont want to present a realistic world, but a world that he see while walking around the streets. [Official Website]