Why to portrait a person, a place?

We live a time when singularity, otherness tend to disappear under a global order, the “other” as mystery tends to fade under the proliferation of the same.

Individuals appear with a feeling of emptiness if they only relate to an undifferentiated mass. In April 2017 I spent some weeks in Wilson, North Carolina (US) exhibiting my work in a Festival of Photography held there. ( Eyes on Main Street) where I developed this project. I could walk the streets with my camera, talk to the people living there, and was amazed at seeing many of their traditions, beliefs and ways of living remained taken care of as well as the place had a clear identity that allowed singularity to arise.Perhaps photography, or even portraits give the possibility to rescue that counterpoint between the particular and the universality.