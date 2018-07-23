ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE WINNERS AND FINALISTS OF THE SECOND EDITION OF THE BLACK AND WHITE PRIZES 2018

In this second of the 2018 awards black and white a prestigious international jury composed of renowned photographer, Reza (Paris), The Managing editor of Getty Images, Jay Davies (New York), Shanthi Jeuland, Founder and Director of Coco Communications (Singapore), Erin Barnett, Director of Exhibitions and collections of International centre of photography (New York), The galleries’ directors; Klompching Gallery (New York) and Catherine Edelman Gallery (Chicago), the professional photographer Gurdas Dua, Brand Ambassador for Sony (India) and Maria Oliva, Marketing director of Dodho Magazine, have selected through a hard-working process, due to high quality and the large numbers of projects and portfolios received, the award-winning photographers as the best projects in black and white 2018.

The selection process has been very complicated but we are proud of the final result, and the great reception obtained. In the coming weeks will be published the book Black & White – Best photographers of the year 2018 where they will show the works of all winners and finalists. The edition will be published in hardcover and also in digital format and will be put up for sale on our website; it will also be distributed to the best galleries and agencies around the world in search of opportunities for the photographers who have applied to this contest.

PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR B&W 2018

Oliver Klink | USA

www.culturesintransition.com

Spirit of the Village

SECOND PLACE

Nick Gandano | Spain

www.nickgandano.com

Anthracite

THIRD PLACE

Anup Shah | Kenya

www.anupshah.com

The Mara

HONORABLE MENTION

Emmanuel Monzon | USA

www.admonzon.format.com

Urban Sprawl

HONORABLE MENTION

Alain Schroeder | Belgium

www.alainschroeder.myportfolio.com

Kid Jockeys

FINALIST

Olivier Robert | France

www.olivierrobert.net

Hokkaido, The silence of winter

FINALIST

Julien De Wilde | Belgium

www.juliendewilde.net

Untold

FINALIST

Joshua Sariñana | USA

www.joshuasarinana.com

Image of structure

FINALIST

Thomas Phoon | Malaysia

TeaHouse

FINALIST

Joxe Inazio Kuesta | Spain

In the streets of Bangladesh