Exhibitions | North America  | 382 Views

I surrender, dear

PUBLISHED BY
Camilla Anne Jerome Imminent, 2015

Umbrella Arts Gallery is pleased to host I Surrender, Dear, an exhibition exploring the emotional equalizer of grief, born from the personal experience of curator Frances Jakubek.

Fifteen visual artists converse within the space and address aspects of navigating loss and sorrow, acknowledging our shared humanity and forgoing the notion that grief is something better hidden away.

The exhibition opens July 10th with artists Ben Alper, Justin Aversano, Ben Davis, Nina Weinberg Doran, Catherine Druken, Gregg Evans, Camilla Anne Jerome, Michael Joseph, Molly Lamb, Luis Lazo, Rita Maas, Alyssa Meadows, Yasmeen Melius and Jared Ragland. At Umbrella Arts Gallery, 317 E. 9th St., New York; the exhibition runs through August 4th, 2018 with a reception on Tuesday, July 10th, from 6-8pm. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 1-6pm and by appointment.

Grieving is too often taken on as a solitary burden, I Surrender, Dear aims to open dialogue of stigmatized issues and encourage the safety of letting go and surrendering to each emotion we are capable of, without shame. The exhibiting artists visualize their personal experiences with suicide, sexual assault, death, the fragility and deterioration of memory, and hidden burdens with mental health. The viewer is welcomed into this communal space to release from their own silent suffering.

Ben Davis / Absence, 2016
Catherine Druken / Sink, Yours, Rise, 2016
Molly Lamb / Untitled, from Before the Trees, 2017

Umbrella Arts Gallery

July 10 – August 4, 2018

317 East 9th Street

New York

www.umbrellaarts.com

MORE ABOUT THIS PHOTOGRAPHER

DODHO MAGAZINE
PUBLISHED BY
MORE FROM DODHO MAGAZINE

Transfiguration by Lesia Maruschak

Transfiguration revolves around a little girl named Maria - a survivor of...
READ MORE

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Giovanni Gastel ; Divine Ladies

The joy of life in Paris by Robb Johnson

The joy of life in Paris by Robb Johnson

CUB by Tianqi Song

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *