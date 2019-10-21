After the first answer I think that is easy to understood why I chose the witches as a motif for one of my works. The book “Malleus Maleficarum”, one of the most blood soaked texts in the history, influenced me to went back to the topic which during my childhood impressed me so much.

This book written in the 15 century was a kind of manual for detect and torture the witches and probably is most misogyny book in the human history .”Malleus Maleficarum” killed hundreds of thousand people, predominantly women, during more then two hundred years of Inquisition. As soon as I started with the project I realized that making photography of the witches is not a easy job.

The constant danger was not to fall into banality. The objective of the serie was to present the witches mixing delicacy and femininity with the popular, terrific aspect of the genre. Francisco Goya ́s paintings from the series “Las Pinturas Negras” y “Los Caprichos” was permanent inspiration for me and I took a few of them to make my reinterpretations ..