The selection process has been very complicated but we are proud of the final result, and the great reception obtained.
In the coming weeks will be published the book Black & White – Best photographers of the year 2019 where they will show the works of all winners and finalists. The edition will be published in hardcover and also in digital format and will be put up for sale on our website; it will also be distributed to the best galleries and agencies around the world in search of opportunities for the photographers who have applied to this contest.
The galleries’ directors; Klompching Gallery (New York), Galerie Thierry Bigaignon (Paris) and Erdmann gallery (Cape Town), Festivals’ directors; Riga photomonth (Riga), Indian photography festival (Hyderabad), Los Angeles festival of photography (Los Angeles), Shanthy Jeuland of Coco PR& Communications Agency and Ted VanCleave of Imagerights International, have selected through a hard-working process, due to high quality and the large numbers of projects and portfolios received, the award-winning photographers as the best projects in black and white 2019.
PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR B&W 2019
Tim Franco | South Korea
Illicit Ink
SECOND PLACE
Erik T.Kunsman | USA
Felicific Calculus
THIRD PLACE
Manuel Armenis | Germany
St. Pauli
HONORABLE MENTION
Graeme Purdy | UK
Portfolio
HONORABLE MENTION
Jamie Johnson | USA
Irish Travellers
FINALIST
Svetlin Yosifov | Bulgaria
Mursi People
FINALIST
Nathan Wirth | USA
Runoff
FINALIST
Dejan Mijović | Slovenia
The Autumn will get us all
FINALIST
Natalia Polomina | Russia
Portfolio
FINALIST
Grace Ho | Malaysia
One Day At A Time
