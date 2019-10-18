The selection process has been very complicated but we are proud of the final result, and the great reception obtained.

In the coming weeks will be published the book Black & White – Best photographers of the year 2019 where they will show the works of all winners and finalists. The edition will be published in hardcover and also in digital format and will be put up for sale on our website; it will also be distributed to the best galleries and agencies around the world in search of opportunities for the photographers who have applied to this contest.

The galleries’ directors; Klompching Gallery (New York), Galerie Thierry Bigaignon (Paris) and Erdmann gallery (Cape Town), Festivals’ directors; Riga photomonth (Riga), Indian photography festival (Hyderabad), Los Angeles festival of photography (Los Angeles), Shanthy Jeuland of Coco PR& Communications Agency and Ted VanCleave of Imagerights International, have selected through a hard-working process, due to high quality and the large numbers of projects and portfolios received, the award-winning photographers as the best projects in black and white 2019.

PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR B&W 2019

Tim Franco | South Korea

timfranco.com

Illicit Ink

SECOND PLACE

Erik T.Kunsman | USA

erickunsman.com

Felicific Calculus

THIRD PLACE

Manuel Armenis | Germany

manuelarmenis.com

St. Pauli

HONORABLE MENTION

Graeme Purdy | UK

purdy.photography.com

Portfolio

HONORABLE MENTION

Jamie Johnson | USA

jamiejohnsonphotography.com

Irish Travellers

FINALIST

Svetlin Yosifov | Bulgaria

1x.com/member/picsvet

Mursi People

FINALIST

Nathan Wirth | USA

nlwirth.com

Runoff

FINALIST

Dejan Mijović | Slovenia

mio-photography.com

The Autumn will get us all

FINALIST

Natalia Polomina | Russia

instagram.com/tinozavrus/

Portfolio

FINALIST

Grace Ho | Malaysia

One Day At A Time