 
 

B&WNewsAnnouncement of the winners of Black & White Prizes 2019

The selection process has been very complicated but we are proud of the final result, and the great reception obtained. In the coming weeks will be published the book Black & White - Best photographers of the year 2019 where they will show the works of all winners and finalists.
80260 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

The selection process has been very complicated but we are proud of the final result, and the great reception obtained.

In the coming weeks will be published the book Black & White – Best photographers of the year 2019 where they will show the works of all winners and finalists. The edition will be published in hardcover and also in digital format and will be put up for sale on our website; it will also be distributed to the best galleries and agencies around the world in search of opportunities for the photographers who have applied to this contest.

The  galleries’ directors; Klompching Gallery (New York), Galerie Thierry Bigaignon (Paris) and Erdmann gallery (Cape Town), Festivals’ directors; Riga photomonth (Riga), Indian photography festival (Hyderabad), Los Angeles festival of photography (Los Angeles), Shanthy Jeuland of Coco PR& Communications Agency and Ted VanCleave of Imagerights International, have selected through a hard-working  process, due to high quality and the large numbers of projects and portfolios received,  the award-winning photographers as the best projects in black and white 2019.

PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR B&W 2019

Tim Franco | South Korea

timfranco.com

Illicit Ink

SECOND PLACE

Erik T.Kunsman | USA

erickunsman.com

Felicific Calculus

THIRD PLACE

Manuel Armenis | Germany

manuelarmenis.com

St. Pauli

HONORABLE MENTION

Graeme Purdy | UK

purdy.photography.com

Portfolio

HONORABLE MENTION

Jamie Johnson | USA

jamiejohnsonphotography.com

Irish Travellers

FINALIST

Svetlin Yosifov | Bulgaria

1x.com/member/picsvet

Mursi People

FINALIST

Nathan Wirth | USA

nlwirth.com

Runoff

FINALIST

Dejan Mijović | Slovenia

mio-photography.com

The Autumn will get us all

FINALIST

Natalia Polomina | Russia

instagram.com/tinozavrus/

Portfolio

FINALIST

Grace Ho | Malaysia

One Day At A Time



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Painted Souls by Biljana Jurukovski

Leave a Reply

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeTies of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Nickel by Alexandra Gromova

EuropeFeaturedStoryNickel by Alexandra Gromova

So Coney! by David Godichaud

EuropeFeaturedStorySo Coney! by David Godichaud

Altitude by Hengki Koentjoro

AsiaB&WFeaturedHabitatAltitude by Hengki Koentjoro

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA