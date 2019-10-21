 
B&WEuropeShotGesture by Roberta Lorenzi

My project was born from a research of the importance of the daily gestures and emotions that our hands express. An emotion, the work, the life and the hard work that they do every day.
My project was born from a research of the importance of the daily gestures and emotions that our hands express.

An emotion, the work, the life and the hard work that they do every day. The passion the personality that distinguishes each of us, every day, in every gesture in every field. The passion for the arts, the time that gives security to gestures, the experience. Because hands say a lot about who we are and we do.

I was born in Livorno, in 1973, since I was a child I had a passion for photography, my first car, compact, at 6 years old, and from there I never stopped, every day at least one shot to capture a moment a scene, an idea , I studied graphics and photography in Florence I worked in a photo studio, and I had the pleasure of living so many different opportunities to immortalize what I see… or that the moment transmits to me. and so I continue every day, despite no longer working as a professional photographer, to travel daily with my reflex in my bag to capture life.

Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi
Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi

Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi
Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi

Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi
Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi

Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi
Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi

Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi
Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi

Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi
Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi

Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi
Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi

Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi
Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi

Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi
Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi

Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi
Gesture | Roberta Lorenzi



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

