My project was born from a research of the importance of the daily gestures and emotions that our hands express.

An emotion, the work, the life and the hard work that they do every day. The passion the personality that distinguishes each of us, every day, in every gesture in every field. The passion for the arts, the time that gives security to gestures, the experience. Because hands say a lot about who we are and we do.

I was born in Livorno, in 1973, since I was a child I had a passion for photography, my first car, compact, at 6 years old, and from there I never stopped, every day at least one shot to capture a moment a scene, an idea , I studied graphics and photography in Florence I worked in a photo studio, and I had the pleasure of living so many different opportunities to immortalize what I see… or that the moment transmits to me. and so I continue every day, despite no longer working as a professional photographer, to travel daily with my reflex in my bag to capture life.