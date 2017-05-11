Alice in the cities by Dimitris Mytas

Black & White | Europe | Urban    503 Views  

This portfolio pays tribute to the homonymous film of the “old master” Wim Wenders.

It is mainly inspired by a still frame of the film subtitled “That’s a lovely picture. It’s so empty.” My photographic approach attempts to appropriate the vision that pervades in the unadulterated look of the small child, as she wanders the contemporary cities of Europe and is confronted with the unfamiliar urban landscape.

Though I am fully aware that my roaming is affected by my being a reflective adult, the original idea proves to be a catalyst and defines the development of the whole project: constructed thought is infused in the automatic depiction of scenes from everyday life. I am thus in quest of the fundamental core of the facts by removing the veil of familiarity imposed by the idleness of adult vision. The black and white photographic result places emphasis on the masses of total black, the brilliance of pure white and gives prominence to the grey variations of human presence, wherever it is apparent or even underlying in the surrounding space. [Official Website]

MYTAS_ALICE-IN-THE-CITIES_3 MYTAS_ALICE-IN-THE-CITIES_4 MYTAS_ALICE-IN-THE-CITIES_5 MYTAS_ALICE-IN-THE-CITIES_6 MYTAS_ALICE-IN-THE-CITIES_7 MYTAS_ALICE-IN-THE-CITIES_8 MYTAS_ALICE-IN-THE-CITIES_9 MYTAS_ALICE-IN-THE-CITIES_10 MYTAS_ALICE-IN-THE-CITIES_11 MYTAS_ALICE-IN-THE-CITIES_12 MYTAS_ALICE-IN-THE-CITIES_13 MYTAS_ALICE-IN-THE-CITIES_14 MYTAS_ALICE-IN-THE-CITIES_15 MYTAS_ALICE-IN-THE-CITIES_16 MYTAS_ALICE-IN-THE-CITIES_17

