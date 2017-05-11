Chatting with Adrián Domínguez

Adrián Domínguez is a documentary photographer interested in the anthropological aspects of contemporary issues.

He has studies of Philosophy (UCM) and Anthropology (UNED), and has contributed to int’l publishing groups as Condé Nast, Gruner&Jahr or Hachette. He currently carries out his projects around the world while placing special attention to local events. He has also published in outlets like El País, The Economist, Esquire, Vice or Forbes, among others. Adrian’s pictures have been exhibited in countries from Japan to the US, featuring in several books and major collections. [Official Website]

How did you get interested in photography?

I met Photography when teenager which it was not so well-known and accessible technique, I think that the photographers of that time are marked by a latent introspection and solitary labor … as well, I bought an enlarger to work in my bathroom. That kind of photography awakens many emotions that soar during the long physical and chemical process (digital photography has given us some things but that has taken this away). During my university studies I also qualified in AudiovisualRealization to start working in television and cinema … But my need to ‘travel with autonomy’ led me, until today, to dedicate myself to photography as a way of life. I had to learn many things until now, and still have many to discover.

Who are some of your favorite classic photographers, and how did they influence you?

I approached photography in a very intimate way, so do not look for many references. After time and work, I recognize myself in artistic movements as the American PhotoSeccesion, Italian Neorealism or the NewVision in Spain … I admire to several street photographers, photojournalists, and national and international authors.

What first drew you to photography and how did you discover it?

Well, this is not easy (it was 28 years ago); I don`t remember my first picture but one of the oldest that I keep; it’s a Manhattan skyline (also with TiwnTowers). I think photography work is a progresive way, but maybe needful that it catch you from the beginnig… For me photography brings its ability to keep latent stories and emotions.