Chatting with Adrián Domínguez

Adrián Domínguez is a documentary photographer interested in the anthropological aspects of contemporary issues.
He has studies of Philosophy (UCM) and Anthropology (UNED), and has contributed to int’l publishing groups as Condé Nast, Gruner&Jahr or Hachette. He currently carries out his projects around the world while placing special attention to local events. He has also published in outlets like El País, The Economist, Esquire, Vice or Forbes, among others. Adrian’s pictures have been exhibited in countries from Japan to the US, featuring in several books and major collections. [Official Website]
How did you get interested in photography?
I met Photography when teenager which it was not so well-known and accessible technique, I think that the photographers of that time are marked by a latent introspection and solitary labor … as well, I bought an enlarger to work in my bathroom. That kind of photography awakens many emotions that soar during the long physical and chemical process (digital photography has given us some things but that has taken this away). During my university studies I also qualified in AudiovisualRealization to start working in television and cinema … But my need to ‘travel with autonomy’ led me, until today, to dedicate myself to photography as a way of life. I had to learn many things until now, and still have many to discover.
Who are some of your favorite classic photographers, and how did they influence you?
I approached photography in a very intimate way, so do not look for many references. After time and work, I recognize myself in artistic movements as the American PhotoSeccesion, Italian Neorealism or the NewVision in Spain … I admire to several street photographers, photojournalists, and national and international authors.
What first drew you to photography and how did you discover it?
Well, this is not easy (it was 28 years ago); I don`t remember my first picture but one of the oldest that I keep; it’s a Manhattan skyline (also with TiwnTowers). I think photography work is a progresive way, but maybe needful that it catch you from the beginnig… For me photography brings its ability to keep latent stories and emotions.
How do you come up with ideas for your projects?
I think training is very important, not by the quantity but by the content. At first, I received basic courses, trained as laboratory technician, and complementing with specific workshops (digital, etc). Now, I use to say to students that first think: What do you whant to do? and how? Will you be happy doing it?. Then, go!!
In my documentary work I can develop other interests such as Philosophy and Anthropology. Whatever; reading, seeing art, traveling, meet people and living experiences… I consider the basic sources of my work.
Do you take photos more for yourself or for others?
There was a time when I dedicated more time to commissioned works. Currently, I am more freelance than ever. I think contemporary freelancers don`t have a unique big plate but several with a piece of food on each …
How has social media played a role in your photography?
There’s something wonderful and wrong in Professional Photography. Today, there aren’t to much photographers on payroll, so we could/must do all the work; form the pre-production process to pics sale (with a lot of things in the middle), to get money and start again. Worldwide web and social media are part of present but not allways means success or failure. As everything, use to works however if you spend time on it.
What are some tips you would give to yourself if you started photography all over again?
I don`t belive in a perfect way. But now, I see the posibilities by meet photography at a mature age. Also I see the diffences between being self-taught or receiving training,
I could say good and bad things for both. When you play with photography usually get fun, when you work with photography usually get projects.
What future plans do you have? What projects would you like to accomplish?
Since two years ago I’m working on rural environments and lifestyle in the countryside, and still continues … Have a look at http://www.adriandominguez.