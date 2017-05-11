Correfoc by Adam Buczek

Correfoc can be considered one of the most dangerous festivals on the planet where thousands of people gather on a hot summer day and parade tiny streets of Catalan cities while being sprayed with fire. The spectators are trying to get as close as possible to the fire in order to be cleansed.

Baile de diablos

Originaly a form of a medieval street theatre representing the struggle of good against evil, the festival later has evolved to the current Correfoc. Forbidden during the Franco’s dictatorship has been revived after his death.

Diables del clot

“Correfoc” as a name first appears in 1977, with the mention of Diables del Clot – a group of people dressed in sacks carried a stick with fireworks attached to them.

Manresa

A city located in the geographical center of Catalonia.