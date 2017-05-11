Correfoc by Adam Buczek

Correfoc can be considered one of the most dangerous festivals on the planet where thousands of people gather on a hot summer day and parade tiny streets of Catalan cities while being sprayed with fire. The spectators are trying to get as close as possible to the fire in order to be cleansed.
Baile de diablos
Originaly a form of a medieval street theatre representing the struggle of good against evil, the festival later has evolved to the current Correfoc. Forbidden during the Franco’s dictatorship has been revived after his death.
Diables del clot
“Correfoc” as a name first appears in 1977, with the mention of Diables del Clot – a group of people dressed in sacks carried a stick with fireworks attached to them.
Manresa
A city located in the geographical center of Catalonia.
Once a year people of Manresa gather in the middle of the town and dance for hours in fire, following the procession of devils and dragons.
Foc
The spectators are bathing in fire and the right clothing is essential to enjoy the festival, such as hats with large rims, safety googles and masks.
About Adam Buczek
Adam Buczek is a Polish artist, photographer and writer currently living in Tokyo, Japan. He graduated with an MA in Social and Cultural Animation in Film and Photography from the University of Zielona Gora, and also has an MA in Applied Imagination from Central Saint Martins College of Art & Design in London. Adam has had many exhibitions all over the world in the fields of photography, photo-installations, performance art, video art and interactive art and has featured in major displays across Europe, including London Photo Month, National Centres for Contemporary Arts in Yekaterinburg and Moscow, Istanbul Museum of Contemporary Art, Media Art Friesland in the Netherlands, Japanese Salon of Photography. His works and writings were published in Camera Obscura(Poland), White Chimney(UK), Umelec International Magazine just to name few. Adam is also an author of two books and has recently directed a documentary movie about Japanese fortune-tellers. [Official Website]