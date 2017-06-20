Black & White | Europe | Landscape    508 Views  

Iceland by Ignacio Heras Castan

Iceland | Ignacio Heras Castan
The script of this sequence tries to convey the isolated way of life of many of the inhabitants of the Island, the different structures of houses, ships, churches that mix with the nature so characteristic of Iceland, and many of them are in the middle of Nothing, this sequence of photos is a parallelism of the solitude of the photographer and the landscape.

Five years ago, he decided to leave his work after many years dedicated to the world of sport and fashion, and unite his true passions, photography, nature and travel.

His photography stands out fundamentally for a great sensitivity when it comes to capturing a landscape or the expression of a face. Great lover of the nature, enjoys especially with photographic reports realized in diverse enclaves throughout the Spanish geography, as well as in numerous trips abroad.

Fascinated by the light and the strength of sunrises and sunsets, he seeks to transmit peace and serenity in his photos. [Official Website]

