Sisters by Zuzu Valla

This is reflected in the subdued, subtle and tender atmosphere of my favorite pictures. I like catching the atmosphere of a moment where beauty and softness meets pain and sadness. I met Gugfinna accidentally on social media. It was her idea put together her poems and my pictures. They go togeher well and fullfil each other. [Photo: Zuzana Valla / Poems: Gugfinna R˙narsduttir / Model: Barnes Twins] [Official Website]