Sisters by Zuzu Valla

2017 POSTS PUBLISHED | 31710 IMAGES | 675 COMMENTS APPROVED
I became excited about bringing together sadness, mystery, tenderness and fragility all in women’s body language.
I also love to tell story trough the pictures.
This is reflected in the subdued, subtle and tender atmosphere of my favorite pictures. I like catching the atmosphere of a moment where beauty and softness meets pain and sadness. I met Gugfinna accidentally on social media. It was her idea put together her poems and my pictures. They go togeher well and fullfil each other. [Photo: Zuzana Valla / Poems: Gugfinna R˙narsduttir / Model: Barnes Twins] [
Official Website]
-Now- Memories rejuvinate, change, fade. I spin. You live through the skills of our daughter and the smile of our son although you have gone. You have gone. Our children go on and tread unforseen paths. They follow into some of your footsteps but I… I´m here. I watch and learn. Joy. Regrets are none although you have gone.
-You- I lead the way, take cover, dance and laugh out loud. Too loud. You´re there. I shake my motionless body. It twitches. It crawls. It leaps… Back at the shelter. You´re there. Always there.
-Breath- Don´t let me go. I need to grow. Grow strong. I´ll catch your breath if you let me. Let me go. Caress me tenderly. Your heartbeat is mine. All mine. Mine. Grow with me, stay with me, go with me. Nobody will notice. Nobody but you and me, me and you. Nobody.
-Spell- You put a spell on me. Words flow from my fingertips. Descriptive and meaningful words. Any typos? Anything misspelled? My mouth is shut and dry. The silent type. Fast and accurate fingers know the alphabet back and forth. They are caressing and loving. The keyboard mouths the words and disturbs the sweet silence. There is a story to be told. I open my mouth… Your spell is working.
-Glass- What are you thinking? I want to know. Tell me, show me. What´s in my eye? I need to know. Is it broken glass? Can you see it if you hold my hand? Obscure image.
-Go- It is there. I´m here inhaling the sweet aroma and resting. Resting my mind. Soft touch, distant smiles, crazy clouds. Stay, go, stay, go. It will always be there. I´m here. The picturesque clouds of utopia. My home
-Shadow- I can see you. Yes, I can. Look up. Move forward, it´s the only way. Your way is the right way. I will follow. Follow you everywhere, spur you on, towards the future.
-Thought- Listening to your thoughts brings back memories. The smell of old boxes in the attic tickles my nose like it used to. It´s nice. It´s nice to be embraced by the past. Don´t go. I want to hear more
-View- Birds glide. Their reflection in the lake turns them into fish. Flying fish, gliding through the water. Freedom. The window is my mirror. I always look the same, transparent. I look through my own reflection and beyond the sky where the fish can not fly.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
DEADLINE / TUESDAY, JULY 18, 2017