40 Years of Chinese Contemporary Photography (1976-2017)

Emerging after the Cultural Revolution, Chinese contemporary photography has more than forty years of history.

This exhibition is divided into four sections: “The Rise of Unofficial Photography (1976–1979)”, “New Wave Photography (1980-1989)”, “Experimental Photography (1990-2006)”, and “The Development of Experimental Photography Organizations (2007-present)”.

The exhibition provides a comprehensive overview of the work of important Chinese contemporary photographers from the mid 1970s on, as well as related historical material. The exhibition will be accompanied by an academic catalogue and related symposium, which will further trace the development of contemporary Chinese photography. This special exhibition to commemorate Three Shadows Photography Art Centre’s 10th anniversary is jointly curated by Wu Hung (Harrie A. Vanderstappen Distinguished Service Professor of Art History, East Asian Languages and Civilizations & Curator at the Smart Museum of Art, University of Chicago). The exhibition catalogue will be published on the opening of the exhibition.

Mori Art Museum will present the exhibition “Laboratory for Chinese Contemporary Photography – Three Shadows Photography Art Centre”, on view from July 5 – October 23, 2017, as a special program for Three Shadows 10th Anniversary.

Featured Artists

The Rise of Unofficial Photography (1976-1979)

Wang Zhiping, Wang Miao, Luo Xiaoyun, Jin Bohong, Wu Peng, Li Xiaobin, Wang Liping, Zhao Jiexuan, Huang Yunsheng, Zhang Ju, Li Jiangshu, Xu Zhuo, Liao Zengyi, Ren Shulin, Ling Fei, Lv Xiaozhong, Gong Tianfu, Yu Kangying, Wu Daxuan, Li Tian, Wen Danqing, Shen Yantai, Wang Wenlan, Li Jinghong, Zhang Haichao, Li Yingjie, He Yanguang, Cai Haifeng, Chen Fan, Bao Kun, Hong Ke, Huang Yusheng, Li Guohua, Liu Jianhua, Liu Shaoqiang, Liu Shizhao, Lu Zhongmin, Luo Jian, Ma Xiaoqing, Jia Yuping, Qi Guohua, Ren Guoen, Wang Yun, Wang Xiang, Wang Yan, Yan Ke, Zhang Zheng

New Wave Photography (1980-1989)

Ange, Wu Shixiong, Hu Wugong, Hou Dengke, Shi Baoxiu, Pan Ke, Wang Yaodong, Gu Zheng, Yu Xiaoyang, Chen Yongpeng, Li Shixiong, Zhou Yuedong, Xie Ping, Cai Ming, Yang Shaoming, Wu Jialin, Yu Deshui, Lv Nan, Zhang Hai’er, Lu Yuanmin, Chen Baosheng, Shi Zhimin, Xie Hailong, Wang Fuchun, Zhu Xianmin, Niu Guozheng, Wang Wusheng, Yuan Dongping, Mo Yi, Xu Yong

Experimental Photography (1990-2006)

Xing Danwen, RongRong, Liu Zheng, Zhuang Hui, Hai Bo, Gao Bo, Hong Lei, Miao Xiaochun, Xu Zhiwei, Xiong Wenyun, Han Lei, Jiang Zhi, Yan Lei, Hong Hao, Cui Xiuwen , Yang Fudong, Zhao Liang, Wang Ningde, Zhang Dali, Ma Liuming, Chen Lingyang, Wang Jinsong, Qiu Zhijie, Weng Fen , Cang Xin, Guan Ce, Zhao Bandi, The Gao Brothers, Shi Yong, Zheng Guogu, Luo Yongjin, Zhu Ming, Shao Yinong & Mu Chen, Sheng Qi, Liu Bolin, Feng Yan, Yan Changjiang, He Chongyue , Feng Mengbo, Fu Yu, Lu Guang, Zuoxiao Zuzhou, Li Tianyuan, He Yunchang, Song Dong, Yin Xiuzhen

The Development of Experimental Photography Organizations (2007-present)

Adou, Zhang Xiao, Chen Zhe, Zhang Jin, Li Jun, Zhu Lanqing, Chen Xiaoyi, Lam Pok Yin Jeff & Chong Ng, Liang Xiu, Cai Dongdong, You Li, Jiang Pengyi, Taca Sui, Ren Hang, Qiu, Lu Yanpeng, Sun Yanchu, Zhang Kechun, Chu Chu, Chi Peng, Yang Yongliang, Chen Wei, BIRDHEAD, Liu Zhangbolong, Li Zhaohui, Luo Dan, Feng Li, Wei Bi, Mu Ge, Liu Yuan, Luo Yang

Three Shadows Photography Art Center

28 Jun – 27 Aug 2017

No.155, Caochangdi, Chaoyang District

100015 Beijing

www.threeshadows.cn