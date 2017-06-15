Victoria Knobloch ; What we really want to learn in school

This project is a multilayered one.

First I was thinking about how I could raise money for Deseret Community School in Uganda with the tool of art and preferably in collaboration with the children of the school itself. And this was the outcome when I was traveling to Uganda in September 2016 for volunteering at the school.

Secondly these timeless and profound truths of great people and thinkers combined with the pure smiles and faces of these children are simply touching, inspiring and uplifting.

Thirdly I like to emphasize the importance of human ethics and values which should be made much stronger in the education of children. I take a critical view towards the one-sided rational, abstract, knowledge based education of our time, which neglects the heart and the morals of the young people. There is a huge danger in our education system in raising our children to become self-confident competition objects instead of holistic decent and humble personalities. Compassion versus competition, wisdom versus purpose and collaboration versus own achievement would make another and probably better society. And all these quotations of really successful people in the sense of goodness and achievements for humanity are reflecting truths which should be the essentials of human education. [Official Website]

50% of all income through exhibitions and sales goes fully into the support of Deseret Foundation: www.deseretfoundationug.com At Deseret Community School we would like to establish an education for the children based on these principles.