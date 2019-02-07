 
 

EuropeStoryYour Gypsy is a Person by Marco Ponzianelli

We know them. They are the gypsies. They are stealing the wallet on the metro. They ask us for alms on the street. We use them for our shady deals, as in "capital mafia" but we are victims of their presence.
We use them for our shady deals, as in "capital mafia" but we are victims of their presence.

We use them for our shady deals, as in “capital mafia” but we are victims of their presence.People who are usually at the centre of racial debates.People who live in a condition of extreme marginalisation, in a social system incapable of integrate them. A very high percentage of kids don’t go to school, preventing themselves from any possible change for their future.Their children play like ours. Their mothers love their children like ours. Their faces can make us afraid, but their guys make life projects like ours.They have looks and curiosity that we know.

About Marco Ponzianelli

Marco Ponzianelli is a young freelance photographer based in Rome. In 2018 he attained the 1st place at ND Awards, 2nd place at Tifa and 3rd place at Mifa Awards. From 2014 to 2018 he attained 10 Honorable Mention in the most important photo contest of the world like Mifa, Px3, IPA and others.He has worked for LaPresse publishing some of his works in magazines and websites among which “Design Boom”, “Grazia Russia”, “The Post Internazionale”, “Dear” and “Divisare”. He showcased his work in Rome, Paris, Arles (Recontres De La Photographie), Amsterdam (Cobra Art Gallery) and Grenoble (Mois De La Photo). [Official Website]

Your Gypsy is a Person | Marco Ponzianelli

Your Gypsy is a Person | Marco Ponzianelli

Your Gypsy is a Person | Marco Ponzianelli

Your Gypsy is a Person | Marco Ponzianelli

Your Gypsy is a Person | Marco Ponzianelli

Your Gypsy is a Person | Marco Ponzianelli

Your Gypsy is a Person | Marco Ponzianelli

Your Gypsy is a Person | Marco Ponzianelli

Your Gypsy is a Person | Marco Ponzianelli

Your Gypsy is a Person | Marco Ponzianelli

